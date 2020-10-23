By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in Obituaries

Marian Andersen, 95, of Mitchell and formerly of Woonsocket, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Avera Brady Health Care in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 19, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Marian Burdell (Jensen) Andersen was born on Aug. 26, 1925, to Clifford and Nellie (Heggen) Jensen at the family home near Storla. She joined her older brothers John and Lloyd. She was later joined by brother Willis, sister Ardis, and brothers Bobby and Leslie. Marian spent her early years going to country school and started high school in Letcher. The family moved to Alpena, where she graduated from Alpena High School in 1943. There was a need for country schoolteachers, so she began going to school to become a teacher. Marian then taught country school for nine years. While teaching country school, she met her handsome sailor, Martin Andersen Jr., who she fondly called Andy. They married on June 18, 1949, in Storla. Marian loved substitute teaching, and was Woonsocket School’s business manager for 30 years, until retiring in 1998.

Marian was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, and was active in all aspects, including Sunday school, Bible school, Circle, WELCA, Thrivent for Lutherans, and Choir. She was an active member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 and the American Cancer Society. Marian was very patriotic and often wore red, white, and blue. She was well-known for her mints, buck shots, and banana split dessert. Marian loved telling stories and singing songs. She was proud of her family and enjoyed sharing stories about them and introducing them to people. Marian loved to walk and did so daily. She was a survivor of both polio and cancer. She and Martin “Andy” lived on the Pony Hills west of Woonsocket until moving to Mitchell in 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Dan) Hinker of Woonsocket; son, Jim (Sheri) Andersen of Mitchell; two grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brothers, Bob (Ruth) Jensen of Alpena, and Leslie (Mary Louise) Jensen of Alpena.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Lloyd, and Willis; sister, Ardis Grace; infant sisters, Nellie and Betty Jean; and grandson, Joshua Hinker.