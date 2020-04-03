By: admin

April 3, 2020

Marilyn “Midge” Plagmann, 79, of Mitchell, passed away March 25, 2020, at Firesteel Healthcare Community.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Marilyn Plagmann, daughter of Roy and Emma (Jarabek) Jacobson, was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Sanborn County. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958.

Midge was united in marriage with Paul Plagmann in 1958 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. The couple made their home in Mitchell. Midge was employed as a salesclerk at Newberry’s Department Store and also as an usher at the Corn Palace. The couple later moved to Huron where she was employed at Osborn Clothing Store. They then moved to Yankton, and Midge was employed at Bomgaars Supply. The couple later owned and operated the Twin Lake Resort near Woonsocket. They sold their business in September of 1993 and moved to Mitchell. While in Mitchell, they were employed part-time at the Anthony Motel. Afterwards, Midge managed Musick Apartments for fifteen years before retiring.

Midge enjoyed fishing, reading and crocheting.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Mitchell and the Elizabeth Circle at the church.

Midge is survived by her husband, Paul Plagmann of Mitchell; a daughter, Michelle Garnett of Rapid City; a son, Michael (Amy) Plagmann of Mitchell; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a step grandchild; a brother, Kenneth Jacobson of Aberdeen; and a sister-in-law, Carmen Johnson of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryce Engleman; her parents; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Jacobson; and a brother-in-law, Les Johnson.