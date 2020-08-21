By: admin

Published August 21, 2020, in Obituaries

Michael Thomas Lyons, 77, of Belle Fourche, died Aug. 6, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. His wife, Paulette, was by his side.

Grave side services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors.

Mike was born in Wagner. The family moved to Letcher around the time Mike entered high school. He graduated from Letcher High School in 1962, then joined the Navy after graduation. Mike served in the Navy from early 1962 through 1969. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him. He was proud of serving his country and always thanked other servicemen and women who crossed his path for their service.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for auctions, attending several during the summers.

Mike is survived by his wife, Paulette Lyons; daughters, Carol Lyons (Shawn Bailey) of Manteca, Calif. and Teri Lyons of Modesto, Calif.; brothers, Tim Lyons and Bill (Rosalie) Lyons; sisters, Genevieve (Bernie) Lay of Colorado and Peggy Mantel of Bedford Hills, N.Y.; and one grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. Lyons and Mary V. Darmody.