Moodys compete in 4-H rodeo

By:
Published July 17, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

The past weekend found Mason Moody and Madi Moody both competing at the Eastern Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Watertown. The Moodys have been busy already competing and preparing for competition, as their mother, Tracy, informed the Journal that Mason actually qualified and competed in the State High School Rodeo Finals earlier; however, this is their first 4-H rodeo competition for this year.

Their results for the rodeo in Watertown over the weekend are, on Saturday, Mason placed second in team roping. On Sunday, Mason placed fifth in team roping, and Madi placed second in goat tying, third in pole bending and seventh in barrel racing. 

According to Tracy, it is very exciting to have Madi able to compete in the goat tying competition again after she had to sit out last year due to a knee injury. Also, stay tuned for future results as the Moodys continue to compete this summer, and Mason will start bull riding next week.

Other local kids who also participated in the Eastern Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Watertown were Hudson Fouberg, Ramsey Fouberg, Layton Zoss and Landree Zoss, all from Sanborn Central and Tanner Christian from Woonsocket. No placings were reported for these students, but Hudson Fouberg was voted Miss Congeniality in the Jr. Queen Contest for the weekend’s event.

…See photos of the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 19, 2020, 8:06 pm
    Cloudy
    75°F
    real feel: 75°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 7 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 