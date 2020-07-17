By: admin

Published July 17, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

The past weekend found Mason Moody and Madi Moody both competing at the Eastern Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Watertown. The Moodys have been busy already competing and preparing for competition, as their mother, Tracy, informed the Journal that Mason actually qualified and competed in the State High School Rodeo Finals earlier; however, this is their first 4-H rodeo competition for this year.

Their results for the rodeo in Watertown over the weekend are, on Saturday, Mason placed second in team roping. On Sunday, Mason placed fifth in team roping, and Madi placed second in goat tying, third in pole bending and seventh in barrel racing.

According to Tracy, it is very exciting to have Madi able to compete in the goat tying competition again after she had to sit out last year due to a knee injury. Also, stay tuned for future results as the Moodys continue to compete this summer, and Mason will start bull riding next week.

Other local kids who also participated in the Eastern Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Watertown were Hudson Fouberg, Ramsey Fouberg, Layton Zoss and Landree Zoss, all from Sanborn Central and Tanner Christian from Woonsocket. No placings were reported for these students, but Hudson Fouberg was voted Miss Congeniality in the Jr. Queen Contest for the weekend’s event.

…See photos of the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!