Musician performs for Woonsocket Elementary students

By:
Published January 31, 2020, in School

On Friday, Jan. 24, the students at Woonsocket Elementary got to end their week with some fun and unique entertainment. Duke Otherwise visited their school with his guitar and a few other interesting instruments, such as a tambourine, a cow bell and a dog’s chew toy. He got help from volunteers from the audience to help play the instruments and sing or dance. His songs are written by Mr. Otherwise himself, and they are filled with lessons for life within their lyrics. 

According to the Dakota Assemblies who booked Mr. Otherwise to come to Woonsocket, “Duke Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and a captivating tap-dancer. Using his distinct baritone voice, he sings his hilarious and imaginative songs that all ages will delight in together.” 

Mr. Otherwise is from Madison, Wis. and performs around 150 family shows per year. He incorporates audience participation with each show and uses dancing and a vast array of musical styles for outrageous fun. His assembly was sponsored by the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 31, 2020, 12:27 pm
    Sunny
    29°F
    real feel: 27°F
    humidity: 98%
    wind speed: 9 mph NW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 2, 2020 January 3, 2020 January 4, 2020
    January 5, 2020 January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020 January 8, 2020 January 9, 2020 January 10, 2020 January 11, 2020
    January 12, 2020 January 13, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 15, 2020 January 16, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 18, 2020
    January 19, 2020 January 20, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 22, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 25, 2020
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 