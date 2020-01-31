By: admin

Published January 31, 2020, in School

On Friday, Jan. 24, the students at Woonsocket Elementary got to end their week with some fun and unique entertainment. Duke Otherwise visited their school with his guitar and a few other interesting instruments, such as a tambourine, a cow bell and a dog’s chew toy. He got help from volunteers from the audience to help play the instruments and sing or dance. His songs are written by Mr. Otherwise himself, and they are filled with lessons for life within their lyrics.

According to the Dakota Assemblies who booked Mr. Otherwise to come to Woonsocket, “Duke Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and a captivating tap-dancer. Using his distinct baritone voice, he sings his hilarious and imaginative songs that all ages will delight in together.”

Mr. Otherwise is from Madison, Wis. and performs around 150 family shows per year. He incorporates audience participation with each show and uses dancing and a vast array of musical styles for outrageous fun. His assembly was sponsored by the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club.

