Nationally renowned illusionist speaks to area youth

By:
Published January 14, 2020, in Headline News, School

Tom Coverly, nationally renowned illusionist and motivational speaker, spoke to area students from Woonsocket, Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs about destroying the illusions that people have to look like the models on covers of magazines.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the seventh through 12th grade students from Woonsocket, Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs were all entertained and encouraged by Tom Coverly, a professional comedian, illusionist and motivational speaker. His tour is called the Destroy Illusions Tour.

Earlier in the school year, the administration of the three schools communicated together about bringing someone to the schools to help motivate, educate and hopefully uplift the students to being better people and helping each other to become better people. Tom Coverly’s assembly seemed to fit exactly what they were looking for.

Since Woonsocket is centrally located, the Wessington Springs and Sanborn Central students were all bussed to Woonsocket to listen to the famous speaker. Tom Coverly has performed for millions around the world; he is one of the most requested motivational speakers in the nation. He has been on national television and on numerous radio stations across the country. He has entertained several celebrities and some major corporations.

