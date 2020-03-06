By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that no Municipal Election for the following seats on the 14th day of April, 2020, in Woonsocket, South Dakota.

The election for which public notice was given has been cancelled because:

(A) No certificates of nomination were filed for the following position and the incumbent will hold over for the new term:

(B) The following individuals have filed certificates of nomination in the office of the Finance Officer for the positions to be filled:

Mayor — Two-Year Term, Richard Reider;

Ward 1 — One-Year Term, Arin Boschee;

Ward 2 — Two-Year Term, John Baysinger;

Ward 3 — Two-Year Term, Garret Foos.

Because each of the candidates is unopposed, certificates of election will be issued in the same manner as to successful candidates after election.

Dated this 2nd day of March, 2020.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Source: 14 SDR 19, effective August 9, 1987, 36 SDR 209, effective June 30, 2010.

General Authority: SDCL 12-1-9

Law Implemented: SDCL 9-13-5