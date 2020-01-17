By: admin

Published January 17, 2020, in Public Notices

The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the primary election is March 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by March 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate in the general election is April 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by April 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed. For the offices of County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term, County Commissioner District 4 – four-year term, County State’s Attorney – four-year term, County Treasurer – four-year term, nominating petitions must be filed in the office of the Sanborn County Auditor, and nominating petitions for the offices of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Public Utilities Commissioner, State Senate District 8, and State Representative District 8 must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate for president in the general election is August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed.

Nominating petitions for the offices of County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term, County Commissioner District 4 – four-year term, County State’s Attorney – four-year term, County Treasurer – four-year term, Statement to be filed by person wishing to fill the position of Precinct Committeeman and Committeewoman for the Democratic and Republican parties must be filed in the office of the county auditor during regular business hours. Nominating petitions for the offices of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Public Utilities Commissioner, State Senate District 8, State Representative District 8, and Heartland Consumer Power District Director Subdivision Number 7 must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central time.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor