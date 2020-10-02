NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION

By:
Published October 2, 2020, in Public Notices

Voter registration for the General Election to be held on November 3, 2020, will close on October 19, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-796-4513.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.

Diane Larson

Auditor,

Sanborn County

