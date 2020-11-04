By: admin

Published November 4, 2020, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

NAME CHANGE OF )

PIPER JAMES SHERIDAN, )

MINOR CHILD )

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Change of Name, dated the 22nd day of September 2020, has been filed with this Court by Jaime Lynn Baysinger requesting that Piper James Sheridan’s name be changed to Piper James Baysinger, and that said Petition will come on for hearing Thursday, the third day of December, 2020, at the hour of 9:30 a.m. in the Court Room of the Court House in the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, when and where any person interested may appear and show cause why said Petition should not be granted. Such Petition on file herein is referred to for further particulars.

Dated this 27th day of October, 2020.

Signed:

BY THE COURT

Patrick T. Pardy

Circuit Judge

Third Judicial Court

ATTEST:

Sheldon, Jillian

Clerk/Deputy