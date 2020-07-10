By: admin

Published July 10, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 21st day of July, at the hour of 11:00 A.M., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Alcoholic Beverage License for Scott Wells to operate as Retail Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine at Al’s Place, E 425’ of S443” of SE/4 Ex Lot H6& Exc E95’ Sec 1-108-62, Sanborn County.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 1st day of July, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor