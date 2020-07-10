NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR ALCOHOLIC  BEVERAGE LICENSE

By:
Published July 10, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 21st day of July, at the hour of 11:00 A.M., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Alcoholic Beverage License for Scott Wells  to operate as Retail Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine at Al’s Place, E 425’ of S443” of SE/4 Ex Lot H6& Exc E95’ Sec 1-108-62, Sanborn County.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 1st day of July, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 12, 2020, 12:01 am
    Clear
    63°F
    real feel: 64°F
    humidity: 87%
    wind speed: 2 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 