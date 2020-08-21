By: admin

Published August 21, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has received an application for state permit coverage under the 2017 General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations for an expanding animal feeding operation from:

Upland Hutterian Brethren, Inc.

Clarence Wurtz

24221 412th Avenue

Artesian, SD 57314

The expanding animal feeding operation has permit coverage under the 2003 General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations for swine, dairy, broiler chickens, and ducks. The expanding manure management system is located in the East ½ of Section 25, Township 105 North, Range 60 West in Sanborn County, approximately three miles west and ten miles south of Artesian.

The operation was previously approved for 5,000-head of swine weighing less than 55 pounds and 17,894-head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more under the 2003 General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (general permit). The operation is currently permitted under the 2003 general permit for 5,000-head of swine weighing less than 55 pounds and 11,020 head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more. The proposed expansion under the 2017 general permit is for permitting an additional 5,962-head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more and the reduction of 500-head of swine weighing less than 55 pounds, resulting in a total maximum population of 4,500-head of swine weighing less than 55 pounds and 16,982-head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more. The existing two-cell holding pond will continue to have at least 270 days of liquid storage. No modifications are proposed to the existing dairy, broiler chicken, or duck populations with this expansion. The manure will be land applied to fields located in portions of the following sections in Davison, Hanson, Miner, and Sanborn Counties:

Davison County

Section 12 in Township 104 North, Range 60 West;

Hanson County

Sections 6 and 8 in Township 104 North, Range 59 West;

Miner County

Section 8 in Township 105 North, Range 58 West;

Sanborn County

Sections 11, 13, 18, 19, 29, 30, and 31 in Township 105 North, Range 59 West; and

Sections 24, 25, and 36 in Township 105 North, Range 60 West.

Information about the permit application may be obtained from Paul Damiani with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources by calling (605) 773-3351. Any person desiring to comment on whether the application meets the general permit requirements must submit written comments within thirty (30) days of the publication of this notice. Commenters shall provide their name and address, a statement of the action they wish the department to take, and the facts supporting their position. Comments may be directed to the following address: South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Feedlot Permit Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501-3182. DENR will consider and address all comments submitted. A copy of this notice and online commenting are available at http://denr.sd.gov/public. A final permit decision will be made after 30 days of this publication notice.

Hunter Roberts

Secretary