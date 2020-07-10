By: admin

Published July 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that an internal control review of the Municipality of Artesian, South Dakota, has been issued by the Department of Legislative Audit at December 31, 2019, and that a report is filed with the Municipality of Artesian and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, for public inspection.

The report provides information concerning internal control deficiencies that were identified during the review.

MARTIN L. GUIDON

CPA,

AUDITOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT