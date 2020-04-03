NOTICE OF MEETING OF COUNTY EQUALIZATION BOARD

SDCL10-11-25

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as a County Board of Equalization of Sanborn County, South Dakota will meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers in said County on Tuesday, the 14th day of April, 2020, (being the second Tuesday in April) for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of said County for the year 2020.

All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, are required to submit written notice to the County Auditor no later than April 7th, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

