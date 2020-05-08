NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published May 8, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a teleconference hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on May 19th, 2020, in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance regarding Section 515, Minimum Yard Requirements. Section 515 states There shall be a side yard and a rear yard not less than seventy-five (75) feet. A request of a side yard of twenty (20) feet and a rear yard of forty (40) feet for an accessory building is being presented for Lot 1, a replat of Kilcoin Addn., W/2NW/4 exc Lot H1 in Lot 1, 27-107-61.

If you are an interested party wishing to dial in to the meeting, please call the Director of Equalization Office at 605.796.4514 to get the instructions for joining the meeting.

Please call in advance of the hearing time so we can get everyone interested on the call.

Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605.796.4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

