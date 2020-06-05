NOTICE OF PUBLIC  HEARING

By:
Published June 5, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a teleconference hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance regarding Section 515, Minimum Yard Requirements. Section 515 states there shall be a front yard not less than seventy-five (75) feet. A request of a front yard of sixty (60) feet for an accessory building is being presented for NW/4 exc Kalb Tract 1 & exc Harvey Tract A 26-106-62.

If you are an interested party wishing to dial in to the meeting, please call the Director of Equalization Office at 605.796.4514 to get the instructions for joining the meeting.

Please call in advance of the hearing time so we can get everyone interested on the call.

Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605.796.4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 6, 2020, 7:38 am
    Sunny
    66°F
    real feel: 65°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 7 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020
    June 7, 2020 June 8, 2020 June 9, 2020 June 10, 2020 June 11, 2020 June 12, 2020 June 13, 2020
    June 14, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 June 18, 2020 June 19, 2020 June 20, 2020
    June 21, 2020 June 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 