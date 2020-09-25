By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for building a detached garage more than 1,200 square foot in size at lots N 30’ lot 8 & lot 9; Blk 11 OP, Letcher. Section 807 states all detached garages shall be no more than 1,200 sq. ft.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County