Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.
Meeting is to discuss a Variance for building a residence too close to the right-of-way at lots 13-17; Blk 15 OP, Woonsocket. Section 815 states buildings and structures on corner lots as defined herein shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-ways. Front yards shall be not less than twenty- five (25) feet.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.
Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.
Penny Farris
Zoning Administrator
Sanborn County
Tweet