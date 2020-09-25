By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for building a residence too close to the right-of-way at lots 13-17; Blk 15 OP, Woonsocket. Section 815 states buildings and structures on corner lots as defined herein shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-ways. Front yards shall be not less than twenty- five (25) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County