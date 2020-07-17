NOTICE OF  REAL-ESTATE SALE BY ORDER OF EXECUTION

CIVIL NO. 17CIV20-98

By:
Published July 17, 2020, in Public Notices

Peter Thompson

24635 404th Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301

Plaintiff

vs.

Philip Kempf

1211 S. Miller, Mitchell, SD 57301

Plantiff having been found in favor of judgment in the amount of $16,227.00 costs, interests, and any other costs associated with judgment dated May 6, 2020, and filed with the Sanborn County Clerk of Courts on May 21, 2020.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to said judgment that the real property described in the Notice of Levy filed May 26, 2020, with the Sanborn County Register of Deeds is as follows:

Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township One Hundred and Eight (108) North, Range Sixty (60), West of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County South Dakota.

Sale will be made to the highest bidder for cash.

Notice is also given that I will be selling a position of Lien for Peter Thompson, and that other liens have been recorded with the Sanborn County Clerk of Courts Office and are as follows:

CHS Capital, LLC against Philip Kempf $53,171.00, dated July 9, 2019, and assigned to BankWest, Inc., August 26, 2019.

This property willl be sold to the highest bidder at the Sanborn County Courthouse on August 6, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.

Signed

THOMAS FRIDLEY

Sanborn County Sheriff

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 19, 2020, 8:06 pm
    Cloudy
    75°F
    real feel: 75°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 7 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 