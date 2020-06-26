Notice of Vacancy on the Board of Directors

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc.

By:
Published June 26, 2020, in Public Notices

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc., hereby gives notice to its membership that the following seats upon the Board of Directors will be up for election at its 2020 Annual Meeting:

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #2, consisting of the following:  All of Hughes County except that portion of the Highmore West service area lying in Hughes County.

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #5, consisting of the following:  All of Kingsbury County; that portion of the Highmore East service area lying in Hand County; those portions of the Highmore East, Pearl Creek and Wolsey service areas lying in Beadle County.

There is one expired term for City of Huron Director. 

(Note: Contact Mid-Dakota if you question whether or not you are in Districts #2 or #5)

Rural director nominations must be made by petition. Petitions must be filed with Mid-Dakota not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 15, 2020.

Nominations for City of Huron director will be made by the City of Huron. A nominating resolution from the City of Huron shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on October 5, 2020.

For more information, contact the Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. office at 605-853-3159 or 1-800-439-3079.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 28, 2020, 4:42 pm
    Partly sunny
    83°F
    real feel: 86°F
    humidity: 60%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020
    June 7, 2020 June 8, 2020 June 9, 2020 June 10, 2020 June 11, 2020 June 12, 2020 June 13, 2020
    June 14, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 June 18, 2020 June 19, 2020 June 20, 2020
    June 21, 2020 June 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 