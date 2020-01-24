By: admin

Published January 24, 2020, in Public Notices

DAKOTA ENERGY

COOPERATIVE, INC.

PO BOX 830

HURON, SD 57350

NOTICE TO

CAPITAL CREDIT RECIPIENTS

The Capital Credit checks mailed to the last known address of the people or businesses listed below were not cashed or were returned due to incorrect or outdated addresses:

Forestburg, S.D.: Waldner, Ike;

Woonsocket, S.D.: Page, Gale.

Notice is further given that unless such a person (or their legal representative) contacts the Cooperative regarding capital credits within six (6) months of this notice, such amounts shall be forfeited to the cooperative.