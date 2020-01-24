DAKOTA ENERGY
COOPERATIVE, INC.
PO BOX 830
HURON, SD 57350
NOTICE TO
CAPITAL CREDIT RECIPIENTS
The Capital Credit checks mailed to the last known address of the people or businesses listed below were not cashed or were returned due to incorrect or outdated addresses:
Forestburg, S.D.: Waldner, Ike;
Woonsocket, S.D.: Page, Gale.
Notice is further given that unless such a person (or their legal representative) contacts the Cooperative regarding capital credits within six (6) months of this notice, such amounts shall be forfeited to the cooperative.
Tweet