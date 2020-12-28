By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

Following is a list of persons owing delinquent mobile home and buildings on leased site taxes according to our records, with amount given for the year 2018 and prior years, if any, together with interest, penalty, and costs added to December 31, 2019.

If same are not paid promptly, distress warrants will be issued therefore and delivered to the sheriff for collection as provided by law.

Karen Krueger,

County Treasurer

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

Kori Clarambeau $179.64

Michael Hvidsten $50.98

Shilo Knutson $496.05

Scott Lammey $486.55

Dean Morgan $7.19

Dean J. Morgan $31.01