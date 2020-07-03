Richard Huber

Huron

By:
Published July 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Richard Huber, 76, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Avantara Huron. 

A private family service was held on Tuesday, June 30, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at the St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery in Woonsocket. 

Richard Huber, the son of Robert and Irene (Johnson) Huber, was born on June 1, 1944, in Wessington Springs.  Starting at the age of five years old, Richard attended the School for Crippled Children in Jamestown, N.D., and graduated from the school on June 1, 1962. During his school years, Richard would come home every summer and help his father on the family farm. After graduation, Richard continued to help on the family farm in Woonsocket.

Richard was a member of the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed reading, watching movies, and discussing politics. Richard loved history and worked tirelessly putting together the Huber family genealogy.  He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and taking care of the lawn and flowers on the family farm.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his sister, Judi Reilly of Wolsey; brothers, John (Sheila) Huber of Blackhawk and Bradly Huber of Huron; his nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene, and brother-in-law, Robert Reilly.

