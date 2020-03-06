By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in Obituaries

Robert Ziebart, 80, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Robert James Ziebart was born Aug. 4, 1939, to Reinhold and Laura (Snyder) Ziebart on the family farm near Stickney. He grew up on the farm and attended Pheasant Lake Country School. At a young age, he knew he had farming in his blood and began helping his parents on the farm.

He was united in marriage to Geraldine Hughes on March 30, 1960, in Hills, Minn. The couple made their home in Stickney for a couple years before moving to the home place where Robert continued his lifelong vocation of farming. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

Grateful for having shared his life are his four children, Jodi (Jerry) Schladweiler of Mitchell; Robert Ziebart of Plankinton; Scott Ziebart of Mitchell; and Danny Ziebart of Madison; seven grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Tami Ziebart of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; a son, Tracy; a sister, Shirley Hamilton; and a brother, Gerald Ziebart.