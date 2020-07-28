By: admin

Published July 28, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Success in the rodeo arena started on Friday, July 24, for Aubrey Moody. She competed in White River and earned second place in poles and third place in breakaway roping.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26, Clark held its largest 4-H rodeo ever with close to 300 entries, and despite the very muddy conditions, Sanborn County’s participants had fine performances considering the tremendous competition there.

