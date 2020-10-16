By: admin

Published October 16, 2020, in Obituaries

Roger Lynn Linke, 65, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 12, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Rev. John Paulson officiated. Burial will be held at a later date at Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket. Visitations were held at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Woonsocket on Sunday and one hour prior to service on Monday at the church.

Roger was born to Alberta (Boots) Hansen and Raymond Linke, in Mitchell, on July 15, 1955. Roger grew up on his family farm south of Woonsocket with his parents and his four siblings, Alan, Janet, Joyce and Henry. He attended Woonsocket School and graduated in 1973. Roger was united in marriage to Vicki Brueske, on Nov. 1, 1975, and from this union they were blessed with five children. Roger and Vicki renewed their vows on July 4, 2003.

During his life, he was employed at Fischer’s Sand & Gravel for 25 years, Darrell’s Rock & Gravel, and C&O Repair. After he retired, Roger’s number one priority was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed making his own wine, gardening, and canning. Roger loved tinkering with his John Deere lawn tractors, and his patience with his fixing rolled over and was shown in his patience and love for his grandchildren. Roger was always nominated, whether he wanted to or not, to take his grandchildren fishing during the Fourth of July fishing derby.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Vicki Linke of Woonsocket; five children, Cristy (Clinton) Olinger of Plankinton, Darren Linke (Janell) of Forestville, Calif., Amy Linke (Jim) of Wessington Springs, George Linke (Nicole) of Woonsocket, Jody Linke of Woonsocket; 14 grandchildren; four siblings, Alan (Donna) Linke of Woonsocket, Janet (Scott) Maeschen of Letcher, Joyce Linke of Letcher, Henry (Paula) Linke of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.