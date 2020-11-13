Rosalia Edwards

Woonsocket

By:
Published November 13, 2020, in Obituaries

Rose Edwards, 88, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs. 

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Rosalia M. (Harris) Edwards was born on Jan. 1, 1932, on a farm northeast of Letcher. She attended Farber School in Letcher until the family moved to Forestburg. Rose graduated high school from Notre Dame in Mitchell.

She married Maynard Edwards on March 19, 1949. They lived on a farm north of Forestburg, and raised three daughters, Dianne, Margie, and Beverly.

In 1970, Rose went back to school to become a nurse’s aide. She worked at Huron Regional Medical Center. Rose loved her job and continued working for over 20 years before retiring.

After the death of Maynard, Rose moved into a home in Woonsocket, and then to Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Rose loved to cook and was an avid reader. Her favorite time of the year was during holidays when family would gather at the farm. Rose’s holiday table always looked like it just came out of a magazine photo.

Rose is survived by her three daughters, Dianne Rheborg, Margie Larson, and Beverly Miller; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; five sisters; and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; two sons-in-law, Launie Rheborg and Ken Miller; two sisters and a brother.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 14, 2020, 2:08 am
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 78%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 1, 2020 November 2, 2020 November 3, 2020 November 4, 2020 November 5, 2020 November 6, 2020 November 7, 2020
    November 8, 2020 November 9, 2020 November 10, 2020 November 11, 2020 November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 14, 2020
    November 15, 2020 November 16, 2020 November 17, 2020 November 18, 2020 November 19, 2020 November 20, 2020 November 21, 2020
    November 22, 2020 November 23, 2020 November 24, 2020 November 25, 2020 November 26, 2020 November 27, 2020 November 28, 2020
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 