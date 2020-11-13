By: admin

Published November 13, 2020

Rose Edwards, 88, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Rosalia M. (Harris) Edwards was born on Jan. 1, 1932, on a farm northeast of Letcher. She attended Farber School in Letcher until the family moved to Forestburg. Rose graduated high school from Notre Dame in Mitchell.

She married Maynard Edwards on March 19, 1949. They lived on a farm north of Forestburg, and raised three daughters, Dianne, Margie, and Beverly.

In 1970, Rose went back to school to become a nurse’s aide. She worked at Huron Regional Medical Center. Rose loved her job and continued working for over 20 years before retiring.

After the death of Maynard, Rose moved into a home in Woonsocket, and then to Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Rose loved to cook and was an avid reader. Her favorite time of the year was during holidays when family would gather at the farm. Rose’s holiday table always looked like it just came out of a magazine photo.

Rose is survived by her three daughters, Dianne Rheborg, Margie Larson, and Beverly Miller; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; five sisters; and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; two sons-in-law, Launie Rheborg and Ken Miller; two sisters and a brother.