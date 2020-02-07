By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Conference room with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Brenda Schmit, and Gary Spelbring. Others present: Superintendent Justin Siemsen, and Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting were Scott Senska and Paula Linke. The visitors approached the Sanborn Central Board of Education and district administration to discuss an opportunity regarding their plans to build an addition to the current 4-H building located just east of the school property. Their purpose was to inform the district of their plan to build the addition and to open dialogue regarding the district’s interest in potentially utilizing the new space. The vision of the 4-H group is to have the new and old space to serve as a community building, thus they’re presenting to both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central school districts. A number of uses for the space were discussed as potential activities being made available. This list is not all inclusive: Space for various classroom parties and activities that are difficult to hold within the school classrooms, plays and other activities where a stage would be of use, potentially hosting FFA/AG related events, like CDEs and other activities where an inside space would be helpful, practices for marching band, winterguard (if it returns), cheerleading, or any other activity that may need space that is difficult to schedule in either school’s facilities. The building ideas were discussed, and the district was asked to consider if there is interest in committing to use the facility and to what degree would the district be willing to commit to using it from a financial perspective. This idea will continue to be discussed as part of February’s board meeting with a final decision to be made by the March board meeting, per the request made by the 4-H building committee in order to further the process in a timely manner.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting December 9, 2019, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, November 30, 2019: $535,697.36. error correction $0.03. Balance, December 1, 2019: $535,697.39. Receipts: taxes $95,476.75, penalties/interest $644.35, interest $104.86, other pupil $20.40, other $8,185.30, state fines $2,015.99, state aid $34,016.00, administration $726.00, Wessington Springs shared services $3,165.15, revenue in lieu of taxes $335.55. Expenditures: $171,001.29. Balance, December 31, 2019: $509,386.45. CorTrust Savings balance, December 1, 2019: $50,359.65. Receipts: interest $27.46. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2019: $50,387.11.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, December 1, 2019: $845,681.53. Receipts: taxes $7,191.72, penalties/interest $43.00, interest $177.95. Expenditures: $1,746.63. Balance, December 31, 2019: $851,347.57.

Special Education Fund balance, December 1, 2019: $154,715.92. Receipts: taxes $21,619.60, penalties/interest $129.26, interest $34.95. Expenditures: $15,091.21. Balance, December 31, 2019: $161,408.52.

Food Service Fund balance, December 1, 2019: $7,182.02. Receipts: student meals $6,146.10, adult meals $339.25, ala carte $755.25, meal certification $158.06, November federal reimbursement $4,047.22, miscellaneous revenue $29.61. Expenditures: $12,900.56. Balance, December 31, 2019: $5,756.95.

Enterprise Fund balance, December 1, 2019: $(3,031.45). Receipts: preschool tuition $2,025.00. Expenditures: $3,958.55, manual journal entry/voided check $100.00. Balance, December 31, 2019: $(5,065.00).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, December 1, 2019: $97,270.14 Receipts: $1,050.07. Expenditures: $17,314.87. Balance, December 31, 2019: $81,005.34.

Scholarship Fund balance, December 1, 2019: $10,709.72. Receipts: interest $1.67, contributions $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2019: $10,711.39. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,711.39; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $132,897.28;

Special Education: $16,063.78;

Food Service: $7,372.40;

Enterprise: $3,850.90.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $32.65; Gayle Bechen, stamps $55.00; Brooks Oil Company, LP $3,973.62, gas $2,322.10, #1 diesel $4,877.22, filters $30.00; Campbell Supply, janitor supply $43.97; Carquest, bus supply $105.92; Central Electric, main building November-December $4,795.95, bus barn November-December $1,138.78; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, middle school supply $24.02, elementary supply $24.02, high school supply $24.02, middle school furniture $429.36; Dawson Construction, January-March garbage $759.63; Graves It Solutions, refurbished server $90.00, online back up one year $300.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus repair $30.03; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $759.07;

[IMPREST FUND: Shawna Baysinger, junior varsity/varsity doubleheader basketball shot clock $90.00; Tate Deinert, junior varsity doubleheader basketball referee $70.00; Cherilyn Dykstra, doubleheader basketball referee $115.00; Corey Flatten, junior varsity/varsity doubleheader basketball clock $90.00; Hanson School District, junior varsity girls basketball tournament fee $50.00; Iroquois School District, junior varsity doubleheader basketball tournament fee $100.00; Charley Larson, junior varsity doubleheader basketball referee $70.00; CJ Prickett, doubleheader basketball referee $115.00; Region Music Contest, vocal registration $20.00; Sanborn Central General Fund, state LDE’s meal money $256.00; South Dakota Council of Teachers of Mathematics/South Dakota Science Teachers Association JPDC, joint professional development conference – Wilson $105.00; Ryan Walter, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $190.60];

JW Pepper, band music $132.99; Jaymar Business Forms, w-2/1099’s $51.62; K&D Busing, shared busing $457.57; Menards, high school shop supply $190.22, Mid-Dakota Technologies, December tech support $150.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, kitchen inspection $167.50, detection links $72.50; Mt. Vernon School, shared services $11,234.66; Petty Cash, LDE’s chaperone meal $40.00; Premier Equipment, bus repair $1,310.13; Public Health Lab, water test $43.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, reimburse concert cookies $79.51; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $189.22, display ad $18.00; Santel Communications, December phone $208.60; South Dakota Department of Health, nurse services $427.80; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $25.50; Williams Musical & Office, reeds $47.03; Woony Foods, agriculture food science supply $49.41.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, December copier rent $936.67; CorTrust, two prep tables $213.16.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – James Valley Education Coop, psych services $1,632.00, physical therapy services $2,496.00, occupational therapy services $3,648.00; SPED administrative services $4,464.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodity $204.00; Darrington Water, SS tank $24.00; Dean Foods, milk $398.56; Earthgrains, bread $43.12; Reinhart Foods, food $1,484.61, supply $411.36; Walmart, supply $5.47, food $101.82; Woony Foods, food $39.98.

ENTERPRISE Fund – none.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

•Legislative sessions have begun. There’s a new report from the Governor that states that there is more revenue than anticipated, and that money will be allocated to help fund education. Siemsen will be attending superintendent’s day at the capital on February 5th.

•Honor Roll and report card distribution for quarter 2 occurred.

•Sanborn Central has two student teachers this semester: Tate Deinert in Middle School Math and Breanne Brandenburg in first grade.

•On January 9th, the sixth through 12th grade students attended an assembly in Woonsocket (Sanborn Central was approached by Hitchcock/Tulare, as several schools in the area participated in the assembly to defray the cost). The theme was centered around self-worth and making good decisions. The presenter was an illusionist and integrated magic and humor into the presentation. It was well worth the time.

•Ms. Ronning and Siemsen are continuing work on the requirements for the Perkins Grant and CTE related items for our course offerings. The board has a meeting on January 23rd.

•The board is continuing to work with Roxane Dyk on elements for our upcoming accreditation review in April.

•A grant was given to the School for the Deaf to hire a deaf educator. The board was approached about interest in being a school who would receive services from this position. The board definitely is and will continue to work with them.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•Marla Feistner and Kathy Wingert will be teaching CPR to the eighth grade students on January 27th and February 6th. The Sanborn County Commissioners will be funding these classes. Students in 12th grade will complete the training in the spring.

•Tate Deinert and Breanne Brandenburg are student teaching this semester at Sanborn Central. Tate is in Mr. McCain’s classroom and Breanne is in Miss Larson’s classroom.

•School was not held on January 20th.

•Students in grades sixth through 12th attended an assembly in Woonsocket on January 9th. A little magic, comedy, and information regarding the topic of respecting yourself and others, including standing up for what you believe.

•Mica Foxley is the proud mother of a baby girl. Vicki Harmdirks is acting as her substitute.

•Marla Feistner will be presenting information regarding e-cigarettes to grades fifth through 12th in February.

Discussion Items:

•The board discussed the merits of purchasing a skid loader for a multitude of uses, particularly to assist in snow removal. The members and administration see the value and will continue searching with an eye on a potential purchase in the near future.

•Also, per a discussion item from a past meeting, the potential purchase of a newer suburban was discussed. This is another item that would be helpful and will also be monitored.

•Age for prom dates was discussed.

Old Business: None.

New Business: Motion by Adams, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to approve the declaration of surplus materials: Old middle school math textbooks and old marching band uniforms (note: band uniforms have been offered to the public with no interest).

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items and superintendent evaluation with possible motions to follow and SDCL 13-32-4 to discuss a student matter at 9:22 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:55 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Conference Room.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:56 p.m.

Justin Siemsen

Superintendent

Clayton Dean

Board Chair