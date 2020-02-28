By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Conference room with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Brenda Schmit, and Clayton Spelbring. Others present Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Tracy Moody, high school science teacher. Mrs. Moody felt strongly that someone from the Sanborn Central teaching staff be present at this meeting to provide some insight and be part of a question and answer session with the board as it pertains to the potential continuance in working with instructional coach Roxane Dyk. She provided thoughts, both her own and some that other staff had conveyed to each other. This part of the meeting was useful and appreciated by the board.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting January 21, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $509,386.45. Receipts: taxes $15,605.48, penalties/interest $491.08, interest $90.85, other pupil $36.60, state fines $301.74, state aid $44,750.00, administration $1,205.00, shared services grant reimbursement $2,898.44, title I $8,856.00. Expenditures: $168,999.53; manual journal entry $58.90. Balance, January 31, 2020: $414,563.21. CorTrust Savings balance, January 1, 2020: $50,387.11. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, January 31, 2020: $50,387.11.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $851,347.57. Receipts: taxes $1,111.88, penalties/interest $33.57, interest $191.10. Expenditures: $1,149.83. Balance, January 31, 2020: $851,534.29.

Special Education Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $161,408.52. Receipts: taxes $3,342.50, penalties/interest $100.92, interest $31.33. Expenditures: $28,303.78. Balance, January 31, 2020: $136,579.49.

Food Service Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $5,756.95. Receipts: student meals $4,110.59, adult meals $384.00, ala carte $3,677.51, meal certification $119.42, December federal reimbursement $3,194.13, miscellaneous revenue $79.51. Expenditures: $10,085.32, online payment not processed $100.00. Balance, January 31, 2020: $7,136.79.

Enterprise Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $(5,065.00). Receipts: preschool tuition $3,650.00. Expenditures: $3,850.90. Balance, January 31, 2020: $(5,265.90).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, January 1, 2020: $81,005.34 Receipts: $4,507.53. Expenditures: $7,340.76. Balance, January 31, 2020: $78,172.11.

Scholarship Fund balance, January 1, 2020: $10,711.39. Receipts: interest $0.88, contributions $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, January 31, 2020: $10,712.27. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,712.27; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $135,481.28;

Special Education: $17,352.32;

Food Service: $7,808.38;

Enterprise: $3,762.53.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, copier staples $83.90; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.78; Brooks Oil Company, LP $2,055.00; Burnison Plumbing, circulation pump repair $1,827.10; Carquest, bus supply $331.82; Clayton’s Repair, bus maintenance $1,646.51; Conrad Repair, plumbing repair $69.03; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus repair $124.21; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $1,513.42, elementary supply $22.96, middle school supply $22.95, high school supply $22.96;

[IMPREST FUND: Shawna Baysinger, doubleheader basketball shot clock $90.00; Tate Deinert, doubleheader junior varsity referee $70.00, junior high referee five games $62.50; Terry Duffy, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $197.32; Corey Flatten, doubleheader basketball junior varsity/varsity clock $90.00; Lee Johnson, doubleheader basketball referee $115.00; Trent Kingsbury, doubleheader junior varsity referee $70.00; Tim McCain, junior high basketball referee six games $75.00; Steve Schepal, doubleheader basketball referee $115.00; Jordan VonEye, junior high referee $12.50; Wagner School, junior high boys basketball tournament two teams $60.00];

K&D Busing, shared busing $2,055.65; Menards, high school ag supply $37.63, Mid-Dakota Technologies, January tech support $150.00; Popplers Music, bass clarinet repair $66.87; Public Health Lab, water test $15.00; Sam’s Club, membership $45.00; Santel Communications, January phone $204.35; Schoenfish & Co., 2019 audit $7,400.00; School Administrators of South Dakota, School Administrators of South Dakota legislative day $30.00; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, bus supply $114.20; Subscription Services of America, renew periodicals $188.99; TC Enterprises, rewire circulating pump $94.80; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $26.75; Walmart, high school principal supply $40.00, middle school/elementary principal supply $30.00; Williams Musical & Office, reeds $57.48.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, January copier rent $936.67; CorTrust, high school math books $156.36.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – CorTrust, special education conference registration $150.00, speech conference registration $150.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Card Services, food $35.13, supply $5.99; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodity $259.30; Darrington Water, SS tank $24.00; Dean Foods, milk $588.79; Earthgrains, bread $47.48; Reinhart Foods, food $3,669.69, supply $310.09; Walmart, food $10.13; Woony foods, food $22.58.

ENTERPRISE Fund – none.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

•The staff at Sanborn Central would like to recognize our board members, Clayton Dean, Brenda Schmit, Gary Spelbring, Justin Enfield, and Curtis Adams, for their service and dedication to our district during the official School Board Recognition Week, February 17th – 21st;

•Siemsen went to Pierre for Superintendent Day on February 5th. Discussions were held with the legislators and other superintendents regarding bills;

•A huge thank you to the Booster Club for providing lunch for the “I hate winter day” on February 21st. The students and staff are very appreciative of this meal;

•Extra Help day and No School on February 14th followed by no school on February 17th. End of the third quarter is March 6th;

•The basketball seasons are winding down with post season play beginning at the end of February;

•Miss Ronning provided a plan for construction of a loft storage area in the AG shop. This will be a joint venture with a class from Woonsocket; and

•A bid on a new skid loader was presented to the board with no action being taken.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•On February 10th, Diane Bechen from the SDSU Extension office started some classes in grades kindergarten through second. The class is titled “Organ Wise Guys.” She will be visiting each class for six Thursdays;

•On February 10th, Marla Feistner presented to grades fifth through 12th information regarding vaping and E-cigarettes. Also, Marla and Audra Scheel will be meeting with grades fifth and sixth four times in the month of March;

•Kids quest lessons will be delivered;

•Extra Help day is February 14th – Happy Valentine’s Day! No school on February 17th;

•Vermeulen is attending a test coordinator’s meeting on February 4th in Sioux Falls and will be scheduling training meetings with the staff.

•ACCESS testing for LEP students at the colony has begun. The testing window ends February 28th. Mrs. Foster is administering the tests. Grades third through eighth and 11th are also taking Smarter Balanced interim tests in the areas of language arts and math. Grades fifth, eighth, and 11th are also taking science interim tests These tests are designed to assess student knowledge of various standards before the actual final test is administered, and gives good data. The Smarter Balanced testing window for language and math will open on March 4th and ends on May 1st. The science testing window will open on April 1st and end on May 1st. The colony students will take the paper-pencil versions.

Discussion Items:

•The board will be recognized for their efforts on behalf of the Sanborn Central School District during School Board Recognition week (February 17th – 21st);

•A review of the district’s annual audit was given to the board members for review; and

•Further discussion was held regarding the district being approached last month by the 4-H building committee and their interest. Nothing has been decided, just further discussion.

Old Business: None.

New Business: Motion by Schmit, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow (evaluation of the business manager and other personnel items) at 8:30 p.m. Regular session resumed at 10:07 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Conference Room.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 10:08 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair