Sanborn Central Board proceedings

Unapproved Minutes of School Board Meeting

By:
Published April 17, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in special session on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central gym with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Brenda Schmit on telephone and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

  The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Jen Fouberg was a visitor to the Board Meeting.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.  

Discussion was held regarding the current state of school and all that has gone into providing materials to students, both hard copies as well as digital, and provision of meals at the beginning of the week (Thanks to Laura Conrad and those helping to get this ready), and thoughts going forward.    

Old Business: None.

New Business: 

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow (classified personnel) at 7:24 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:00 p.m. 

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve continuation of pay to all staff for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The Board has been grateful and impressed with the work being done by all during this unprecedented time.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School gym. It will occur in conjunction with certified staff negotiations.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:02 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 19, 2020, 1:57 am
    Cloudy
    42°F
    real feel: 38°F
    humidity: 72%
    wind speed: 7 mph N
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020
    April 5, 2020 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 April 10, 2020 April 11, 2020
    April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 16, 2020 April 17, 2020 April 18, 2020
    April 19, 2020 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020 April 22, 2020 April 23, 2020 April 24, 2020 April 25, 2020
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 