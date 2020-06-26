By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central gym with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Brenda Schmit. Others present Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Gary Spelbring.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting May 11, 2020 as printed.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $277,840.95. Receipts: taxes $508,794.14, penalties/interest $86.38, interest $66.17, other pupil $125.07, other $251.00, state fines $896.40, state aid $44,750.00, annual $43.75, share LEA in state $1,789.99, mentor program $307.98, manual journal entry $135.05. Expenditures: $153,853.89. Balance, May 31, 2020: $681,232.99. CorTrust Savings balance, May 1, 2020: $50,408.51. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2020: $50,408.51.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $808,633.74. Receipts: taxes $37,362.69, penalties/interest $16.26, interest $85.33. Expenditures: $1,136.67. Balance, May 31, 2020: $844,961.35. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $123,138.06. Receipts: taxes $111,906.57, penalties/interest $11.32, interest $22.64. Expenditures: $16,900.38. Balance, May 31, 2020: $218,178.21.

Food Service Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $(5,513.76). Receipts: student meals $470.74, adult meals $17.50, ala carte $472.04, meal certification $39.90, April federal reimbursement $2,173.70, manual journal entry $14.95. Expenditures: $10,069.46. Balance, May 31, 2020: $(12,394.39).

Enterprise Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $(11,521.96). Receipts: preschool tuition $375.00. Expenditures: $3,975.90. Balance, May 31, 2020: $(15,122.86).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, May 1, 2020: $80,150.59. Receipts: $249.97. Expenditures: $2,104.20. Balance, May 31, 2020: $78,296.36.

Scholarship Fund balance, May 1, 2020: $11,214.99. Receipts: interest $0.46. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2020: $11,215.45. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,715.45; Nelson Scholarship balance: $500.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $143,672.33;

Special Education: $16,049.06;

Food Service: $7,830.08;

Enterprise Fund: $3,850.90.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $33.85; ABOUT, dues $50.00; Central Electric, May electricity $1,888.85; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, high school projector screens $62.68, high school projector stands $105.72, elementary/middle school principal postage $29.00; Dawson Construction, six yard dumpster service $115.00, garbage service April-June $759.63; First National Insurance, data compromise $444.00, property insurance $11,894.00, gen. liability $2,174.00, inland marine $149.00, comml auto $7,220.00, comml umbrella $1,120.00, line baker $2,021.00, workman compensation $10,672.32; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $1,013.71; Josten’s, annual final payment $1,328.00; Lakeshore, mathfacts third grade $154.00; Mid-Dakota Technologies, May tech support $150.00; Mt. Vernon School District, shared services grant – Roxanne Dyk $11,144.38; NationWide, crime bond $108.00, public official bond $175.00; North Central Seed Company, football field fertilizer $147.50; Premier Equipment, lawn mower repair $617.08; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Santel Communications, May phone $191.92; Sherwin Williams, paint $318.77; Sun Gold Sports, academic/sports awards $502.50; Sunburst Digital, typing software $249.95; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $26.35; Woonsocket School District, shared teachers $94,551.93, shared coaches $22,100.27.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, April copier rent $936.67; CorTrust, colony textbook $273.95.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – CorTrust, refund SPED conference registration $(300.00); First National Insurance, workman compensation $444.68; James Valley Education Co-op, psych service $1,632.00, physical therapy service $2,496.00, occupational therapy service $3,648.00, administrative service $4,464.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, May SS tank $24.00; Dean Foods, milk $145.41.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve supplemental budget resolution #1 to 2019-2020 budget:

General Fund: middle school shared services $9,800.00; Title I equipment $8,289.00, salary $19,917.00; elementary/middle school principal salary $10,250.00; boys cross-country shared services $520.00; football shared services $2,280.00; boys basketball shared services $6,400.00, referees $3,440.00; boys track shared services $610.00; boys golf shared services $600.00; girls cross-country shared services $520.00; girls basketball salary $960.00, shared services $4,170.00; girls track shared services $610.00; volleyball salary $900.00, shared services $3,210.00, referees $2,010.00; girls golf shared services $600.00; transfer out enterprise $2,600.00.

Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash: $77,686.00.

Capital Outlay Fund: superintendent software $3,610.00; girls track equipment $160.00; volleyball furniture/electronics equipment $620.00; vo ag furniture/electronics equipment $800.00; co-curricular furniture/electronics equipment $210.00.

Means of Finance Capital Outlay surplus cash: $5,400.00.

Mr. Siemsen and Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•Graduation was held on May 30th. Congratulations to all 11 newest alumni of Sanborn Central, and good luck in all your future endeavors.

•The school year ended as well as could be expected, under the COVID-19 circumstances.

•Extended school year services for special education students will begin this month, both at Sanborn Central and at the colony.

•The Board will continue to prepare for the fall regarding how to proceed in the fall. They have ordered a number of touchless thermometers, hand sanitizing stations, and will look at potentially ordering masks for distribution (if this becomes necessary).

•Flooring options – the Board discussed if they wanted to proceed. A second bid was sought and expected to be received soon to compare. The main hallways and commons will be looked at to retile as well as new entry way carpeting, pending bids.

•Also, bids will be sought to asphalt pave the front parking lot, and the board will be looked at pending the bids and time availability to complete before August 1.

•Re-coating the gym floor (annual maintenance) will begin on June 10th and will only take that day to complete, with three further days of no access.

•Summer building maintenance has begun, with the janitorial staff waxing the floors and Mr. Flatten painting.

•The Board is working/waiting to “fix” well pump.

•The Board will review the proposed budget for approval in July.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Schmit/Enfield, all aye, to approve the district’s 2020-2021 LAU Plan.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to approve entering into a cooperative agreement with Woonsocket School District for Oral Interp beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the resignation from Tucker Kingsbury as assistant boys’ varsity basketball coach and thank him for his service to the program.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to approve the Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Food Service Fund per SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $41,000.00.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Enterprise Fund for preschool per SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $26,680.00.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items at 8:25 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:02 p.m.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of Leah Wienbar as high school science teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts 2020-2021:

Administration: Gayle Bechen, business manager $43,686; Justin Siemsen, superintendent/high school principal $75,446, high school yearbook advisor $2,000; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $60,215, middle school student council advisor $300, testing coordinator $500;

Certified Staff: Nikki Dawson, middle school teacher $39,456; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $42,411 (shared), PreK-12 extra vocal events $2,555 (shared), travel $1,000 (shared); Marci Farmer, middle school science-health/elementary computer teacher $43,446; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $40,581, oral interp advisor $1,200, prom advisor $1,500, high school play advisor/one act advisor $1,700; Corey Flatten, high school teacher $40,786, WWSSC co-op head football coach $3,914 (shared), SCW co-op head track coach $3,150 (shared), powerlifting/weight room advisor $2,100, senior project advisor $1,100; Rachael Foster, colony teacher $45,063, one additional level $2,000; John Harless, colony teacher $42,013, two additional level $4,000; Jeannette Knigge, colony teacher $41,767, two additional levels $4,000, summer school 20 per hour; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $45,040; Tim McCain, middle school/high school math/PE teacher $45,040, SCW co-op head girls basketball coach $3,800 (shared), SCW co-op seventh/eighth track coach $1,700 (shared), district athletic director $4,300; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $47,086 (shared), travel $1,000 (shared), summer school 20 per hour; Jenna Miller, elementary teacher $39,956; Robin Moody, elementary teacher $43,813, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $2,850 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $43,446; Jill Reimer, elementary teacher $46,677; Jessica Ronning, ag teacher $39,660 (shared), extended days ag teacher $3,298.35 (shared), FFA advisor $3,475 (shared); Paula Sanderson, K-12 special ed teacher $45,449, summer school $20 per hour; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $45,449; Kim Sevareid, pre-school teacher $40,948; Kayla Vetter, Title I teacher $39,865; Leah Wienbar, high school teacher $40,665; Megan Wilson, high school teacher $41,706, SCW co-op assistant volleyball coach $2,850, National Honor Society advisor $700, high school student council $700.

Classified Staff: Shawna Baysinger, special education PARA – colony $13.10 per hour; Laura Conrad, head cook-manager $30,900; Lanette Dean, district PARA – colony $13.95 per hour; Wanda Effling, district PARA $14.63 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $16.59 per hour; Vickie Fox, district PARA $15.19 per hour; Gary Goudy, bus driver $18,910.80, bus maintenance $5,358.06; Grant Goudy, bus driver $16,800; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $18,910.80; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $12.45 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper/janitor helper $15.97 per hour; Diane Jensen-Moody, special education PARA $14.50 per hour; Kate Schelske, bus driver $15,359.77; Mark Seitz, cleaning custodian $32,393.50; Rita Trebil, summer custodian $16.50 per hour, special education PARA $14.87 per hour; Ashly Uecker, special education PARA $15.65 per hour; Mary Unterbrunner, assistant cook $15.97 per hour; Mark VanOverschelde, school maintenance $5,000; Gary Willman, bus driver $13,148.31; Vicki Zellmer, custodian $12.74 per hour.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School gymnasium.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:04 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair