By: admin

Published July 31, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the Sanborn Central band room with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Brenda Schmit. Others present included Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Gary Spelbring arrived at 7:08 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Emma Klaas.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting June 8, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $681,232.99. Receipts: taxes $78,305.97, penalties/interest $327.12, interest $62.60, other pupil $4.99, state fines $421.97, state aid $44,747.00, annual $220.00, share lea in state $55,319.31, title I $30,070.00, reap $19,089.00, donations $1,654.00, medicaid $774.60, grants $2,898.44, wetland tax $80.02. Expenditures: $314,958.82, manual journal entry $8,225.08, transfers $67,680.00. Balance, June 30, 2020: $524,344.11. CorTrust Savings balance, June 1, 2020: $50,408.51. Receipts: interest $12.57. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2020: $50,421.08.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $844,961.35. Receipts: taxes $5,621.26, penalties/interest $28.07, interest $100.96, manual journal entry $13,504.52. Expenditures: $1,210.62. Balance, June 30, 2020: $863,005.54. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $218,178.21. Receipts: taxes $16,735.87, penalties/interest $60.98, interest $34.33, share lea in state $30,521.77, IDEA 611 $42,195.00, IDEA 619 $1,931.00, medicaid $65.00, manual journal entry $84.00. Expenditures: $28,433.74. Balance, June 30, 2020: $281,372.42.

Food Service Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $(12,394.39). Receipts: interest $4.04, adult meals $7.25, meal certification $143.01, April/May federal reimbursement $8,572.95, proration $360.31, transfer $41,000.00. Expenditures: $7,999.49, manual journal entry $5,215.52. Balance, June 30, 2020: $24,478.16.

Enterprise Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $(15,122.86). Receipts: preschool tuition $0.00, transfer $26,680.00. Expenditures: $3,850.90. Balance, June 30, 2020: $7,706.24.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, June 1, 2020: $78,296.36. Receipts: $2,566.99. Expenditures: $594.39. Balance, June 30, 2020: $80,268.96.

Scholarship Fund balance, June 1, 2020: $11,215.45. Receipts: interest $0.44. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2020: $11,215.89. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,715.89; Nelson Scholarship balance: $500.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July, 2020 were as follows: General Fund: $121,977.17; Special Education: $13,325.27; Food Service: $5,203.12; Enterprise Fund: $3,850.90.

Claims approved:

GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.78; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, dues $911.18; Carquest, pickup battery $130.07; Central Electric, electricity $1,856.06; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, IXL elementary $2,100.00, BnB, credit $(2,182.80); Department of Environment and Natural Resources, drinking water fee $10.00; Direct Digital Control, tech service $522.00; Farmers Elevator, round up $35.50; Harlow’s Bus Sales, windows for bus door $327.76; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $341.32; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, pump septic tank $204.03, install new pump $4,998.21;

[IMPREST FUND: College Board, advanced placement exams $85.00; CorTrust, franklin planner $37.35, Amazon, touchless thermometers $413.70; Paragon Ridge Consortium, perkins grant $225.00];

Josten’s, Inc., high school diplomas $369.04; Kieffer Oil Co., tire repair $17.00; Learning A-Z, software licenses $461.80; McLeods, high school principal supply $19.90, elementary/middle school principal supply $19.90; Menards, janitor supply $122.45; Mid-Dakota Technologies, June tech support $150.00; Premier Equipment, lawn mower repair $142.64; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Riddell/All American Sports, football jerseys $12,448.07; Sanborn Central FFA, reimburse national convention rooms $3,182.80; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $201.38; Santel Communications, phone $194.72; School Administrators of South Dakota, superintendent memberships $355.00, high school principal membership $70.00, elementary/middle school principal memberships $600.00, business manager memberships $260.00; South Dakota Department of Health, nurse service $65.10; South Dakota Teacher Placement, 2020-2021 dues $326.25; South Dakota United Schools Association, 2020-2021 dues $450.00; Sherwin Williams, paint $267.70; Software Unlimited, accounting software annual fee $4,050.00; TIE, 2020-2021 dues $736.00; US Postal Service, stamped envelopes $1,312.75; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $35.45; Leah Weinbar, reimburse fingerprinting $53.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier rent $936.67; Companion Corp., library inventory support $840.00; Riverside Technology, high school chromebook software/laptops $4,824.00, elementary laptops $2,004.00, middle school laptops $1,336.00, business office computer $1,197.00; SHI, software license $1,550.70; State of South Dakota, energy loan principal $8,320.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – South Dakota Teacher Placement, 2020-2021 dues $108.75; TIE, 2020-2021 dues $184.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, SS tank $24.00; Heartland Paper, supply $69.80; Riverside Technology, laptop $668.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Woonsocket School District, shared drivers education $1,092.42.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to decline approval of the transfer of funds from Capital Outlay to the General Fund.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the closing of Trust and Agency accounts and moving the funds to the General Fund, per GASB 84 rules: New School Donation Fund $1.49, Box Tops Fund $4,255.79, Children’s Theatre Fund $897.63, and Student Affairs Fund $8,169.09.

Mr. Siemsen and Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following

•The new well pump was installed and is working properly.

•Preschool Screening will take place at the end of the year (once the students have completed the year). This will be done to evaluate the student’s progress and determine the direction for the next year of the student. New and returning preschool parents and families are asked to set up times before school to meet with the staff, if they would like, as we will not be having a school-wide back to school program this year.

•August 3rd will be the start date for new tile install for the hallways and common areas of the building.

•The asphalt parking lot for the front of the building will also begin around this time.

•The South Dakota High School Activities Association has proposed to have all fall activities start on time. A formal review of this recommendation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, with a voting process occurring. We will follow the results and recommendations of the SDHSAA on these matters. Siemsen has had, and will continue to have, meetings with other school district superintendents, mostly geographically close, to work on back to school safe planning. Districts are trying to make their plans as similar as possible in general, with obvious differences to fit specific needs. This is clearly a fluid situation and will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

Based upon the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Sanborn Central Board of Education held its annual hearing for adoption of the 2020-2021 school district budget. Discussion was held.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the adoption of the 2020-2021 Sanborn Central School District 55-5 budget as printed.

There being no further business to come before the 2019-2020 Board of Education, the meeting was adjourned sine die at 8:00 p.m., July 20, 2020.

Issuance of certificate of election. Administered the Oath of office to returning board member Gary Spelbring, Jr. – Elected to a three-year term and appointed Emma Klaas to a one-year term. They read the Oath of Office as Board Members of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5. *The SC Board of Education, staff, students and community would like to offer our thanks and gratitude to Brenda Schmit for her 14 years of dedicated service to the district as a member of the Board of Education. She has been an active member and an important part of making this district a great place for students to learn.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve Supterintendent Siemsen as temporary Board Chair.

Gary Spelbring nominated Clayton Dean as board chair, seconded by Curtis Adams; Justin Enfield called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Clayton Dean as Chair of the 2020-2021 Board of Education.

Justin Enfield nominated Gary Spelbring, Jr. as vice chair, seconded by Curtis Adams. Emma Klaas called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to elect Gary Spelbring, Jr. as Vice Chair of the 2020-2021 Board of Education.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the committee appointments as recommended by the Board Chair: Legislative – Emma Klaas; Negotiations: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Superintendent Siemsen; ASBSD Delegate Clayton Dean, alternate Emma Klaas; Capital Outlay – Curtis Adams, Justin Enfield, and Superintendent Siemsen; and JVEC – Superintendent Siemsen.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve all organizational procedures as follows: to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent as custodians of all accounts within the district;

to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent to sign pertinent documents in the other’s absence and authorize the use of the Board President’s or Superintendent’s signature stamps when required;

to designate First National Insurance as the insurance agent of record;

to designate Superintendent Siemsen as the Director of all federal programs for the Sanborn Central School District and authorize him to submit applications for such programs;

to designate Rodney Freeman as the school district’s attorney of record;

to designate Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as the school’s authorized representatives to the South Dakota Retirement System and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of related accounts;

to set bond for school business manager at $50,000.00;

to establish the date/time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.;

to establish the board member’s per diem at $60.00 per regular and special meeting and mileage at state rates, with the Board Chair receiving $70.00 per meeting;

to authorize Superintendent/High School Principal Siemsen, PK-8 Principal Vermeulen, and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather and emergencies;

to adopt the following order of business for the 2020-2021 Board of Education: 1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Additional Agenda and Disclosure Items; 3. Visitors to the Board Meeting; 4. Approval of Agenda; 5. Approval of Minutes; 6. Financial Reports/Bills; 7. Reports and Items of Discussion; 8. Old Business; 9. New Business; 10. Executive Session (if applicable); and 11. Adjournment;

to approve that board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of members voting;

to designate Superintendent Siemsen and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy as those responsible for transportation in the Sanborn Central School District;

to approve assurance of compliance standards for all federal/state programs;

to approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2020-21 school year;

to approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official Sanborn Central School District’s newspaper;

to approve state travel rates and per diem allowances (i.e. state rates). Up to $6.00 breakfast, $11.00 lunch, and $15.00 supper. The mileage is dictated by the state ($0.42 per mile currently) and mileage allowances will be set by their standard and district policy. The lodging rate is cost. Students receive $6.00 per meal;

to designate Superintendent Siemsen as the purchasing agent for the Sanborn Central School District;

to approve the following fees for 2020-21: admission prices: regular games, students $3.00, adults $5.00, above age 65 free; double header games, students $4.00, adults $6.00, above age 65 free; student activity pass $25.00, adult activity pass $45.00, and family passes $85.00, complimentary passes: employees/board members family passes, hot lunch prices as:, $3.00 for PK-5, $3.25 for 6-12, $4.25 for adults; breakfast club: $2.00 PK-12, adult breakfast $2.50, yearbook: without name $38.00; with name $43.00;

to approve substitute teacher pay as $80.00 for non-certified and $100.00 for certified; long-term substitute for the same teacher after five consecutive days will be $125.00 per day if certified;

to approve substitute bus driver pay in the amount of $70.00 for full route (a.m./p.m.) and extra duty pay as $11.00 per hour;

to approve the following amounts for officials pay for volleyball officials junior varsity/varsity $85.00, line judge $35.00, football referee for junior high $25.00, junior varsity referee $35.00, varsity $125.00, basketball referee for fifth through eighth $25.00, ninth through junior varsity $35.00, junior varsity/varsity game $100.00 each, double header games $115.00 each, clock varsity $30.00, clock junior varsity $15.00, shot clock varsity $30.00, shot clock junior varsity $15.00;

to designate the CorTrust Bank of Artesian and Letcher as the official depository of school funds and authorize Gayle Bechen and Justin Siemsen as custodians of all accounts;

to appoint Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Trust/Agency account and to institute any school lunch agreements;

to authorize the board chair to call recesses;

to appoint Schoenfish & Co, Inc. as the district’s audit firm;

to authorize continuation of existing funds or accounts and the establishment of any new accounts, if necessary;

to approve the current school board policies;

to appoint Justin Siemsen and Connie Vermeulen as truancy officers and Justin Siemsen as Title IX, Rehabilitation Act Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination, and Asbestos compliance officer;

to approve the district’s annual membership in TIE; and

to approve membership in the South Dakota United Schools Association for the 2020-2021 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the 2020-2021 Parent-Student Handbook as revised.

First Reading of the proposed “Start Well” back to school plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the summer janitorial contract of Corey Flatten in the amount of $14.75 per hour.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations at 8:31 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:57 p.m.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resignation of Jessica Ronning as Ag Teacher and FFA advisor for the 2020-2021 school year, effective immediately. The board would like to thank her for the two years of service and wish her well in all future endeavors.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School conference room.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:59 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair