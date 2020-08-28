By: admin

Published August 28, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central gymnasium with the following present: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring, Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Adams arrived at 7:08 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting July 20, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $524,344.11. Receipts: taxes $8,262.88, penalties/interest $51.45, interest $60.97, other $1,175.32, state fines $476.16, state aid $49,116.00, booster club donation cardio equipment $380.98, gross rec – elect $38,567.78. Expenditures: $158,426.16. Balance, July 31, 2020: $464,009.49. CorTrust Savings balance, July 1, 2020: $50,421.08. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2020: $50,421.08.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $863,005.54. Receipts: taxes $595.44, penalties/interest $3.73, interest $111.44. Expenditures: $21,008.37. Balance, July 31, 2020: $842,707.78. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $281,372.42. Receipts: taxes $1,785.63, penalties/interest $11.17, interest $35.74. Expenditures: $13,618.02. Balance, July 31, 2020: $269,586.94.

Food Service Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $24,478.16. Receipts: interest $2.10. Expenditures: $5,964.92. Balance, July 31, 2020: $18,515.34.

Enterprise Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $7,706.24. Receipts: preschool tuition $0.00. Expenditures: $4,943.32. Balance, July 31, 2020: $2,762.92.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, July 1, 2020: $80,268.96. Receipts: $4,788.29. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2020: $85,057.25.

Scholarship Fund balance, July 1, 2020: $11,215.89. Receipts: interest $0.42. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2020: $11,216.31. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,716.31; Nelson Scholarship balance: $500.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $117,420.51;

Special Education: $12,948.95;

Food Service: $5,269.93;

Enterprise Fund: $3,850.90.

Claims approved:

GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $33.85; Automatic Building Controls, annual fire alarm contract $240.00; Bio Corporation, high school science supply $132.25; Brooklyn Publishers, oral interp scripts $38.75; CBH Conference, 2020-21 dues $100.00; Chesterman Co., pop $36.77; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, high school novels $143.24, middle school novels $60.81, face masks $201.00, cardio equipment – grant $1,880.98, third grade novels $30.68, non-touch thermometers $626.85, refund on FFA national room $(1,000.00); Dauby’s Sport Center, volleyball supply $590.84; DEMCO, library supply $143.96; Corey Flatten, football coach class $35.00; Floortec-Langdon Corp., boiler cleaning $394.49; Harlow’s Bus Sales, back up lights $267.27; Horizon Health Care, bus driver physical $233.00; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing, elementary workbooks $454.47, colony workbooks $648.48; Innovative Office Solutions, supplies $1,862.97; IXL Membership services, middle school/high school site license $2,100.00; Lakeshore, elementary supply $1,157.08; McGraw Hill, ELL books $459.57, middle school social studies $34.77; McLeod’s, sanitizer $371.52; Mid-Dakota Technologies, July tech support $150.00; Popplers Music, all-state chorus music $35.60; Premier Equipment, lawn mower filter $9.63; Public Health Laboratory, complete water test $240.00; Renaissance Learning, middle school scan cards $57.60; Runnings, flag pole supply $15.97; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $157.58, budget $127.50; Santel Communications, phone $199.57, service $287.61; Scholastic Inc., colony scholastic news $170.43, elementary scholastic news $645.12; School Mate, middle school planners $152.00; School Specialty, elementary/middle school principal supply $34.76; Supreme, elementary supply $77.05; Taylor Music, band supply $120.00; Teacher Direct, elementary supply $339.20; Training Room, sports supply $384.46; Mark Van Overschelde, postage $26.35; Walmart, business office supply $47.36, fax ink $19.97, vocal supply $14.88, tech supply $67.73; Ward’s Natural Science, high school supply $171.18.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier rent $936.67; ABDO, library books $515.85; Apptegy, administrative software $3,490.00; CorTrust, colony equipment $104.49; Dauby’s Sport Center, football pylons/markers $524.50; Imagine Learning, software license $2,475.00; Innovative Office Solutions, colony chair $180.73; K-Log, library chairs $641.45; Renaissance Learning, Accelerated Reader $879.45, Star Reading $529.65, hosting fee $750.00; Riverside Technologies, 30 chrome books $5,820.00; School Specialty, elementary chairs $374.68; Taylor Music, Chimes $3,475.00; Woodwind Brasswind, bell kit with cart $360.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Mileage $33.60; Mileage $63.00; Mileage $43.68; Super Duper Publications, speech supply $78.85; Teacher Direct, speech supply $110.64; Walmart, Special Education ink $59.94.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Reinhart Food service, food $303.80, supply $953.84.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Scholastic Inc., preschool scholastic news $151.25.

Discussion Items:

•Discussion was held regarding the start well plan that was developed. Mr. Siemsen and Mrs. Vermeulen provided information they received from contacting the families of the district. The majority of families had read the proposed plan and were in favor of how it was presented. If they had not read it, they were given an opportunity to hear the points and give their opinions. (This information would be the basis for the eventual approval of the plan). There were some questions regarding the potential for distance learning and how that would be should it become necessary (it will be formalized and scheduled where the staff and students will meet via an online meeting with attendance being required as well as having a singular platform to provide and receive school work). A couple amendments to the initial plan include requiring masks be worn on buses, when working with staff or students in a one on one setting and when social distancing cannot occur, as well as during passing/transition periods until they reach their destination. The plan, a list of precautions being taken at school, and a daily checklist for parents to use before sending their student(s) to school are available on the school’s website.

•Other discussion items included an update on the flooring project, which hit a snag and will need to be finished this week, and the potential for rescheduling the asphalt project so as not to interfere with the beginning of school.

Old Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Start Well back to school plan. It is posted on the school website.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the removal of surplus property – obsolete chrome books, monitors and towers.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for administration negotiations at 8:13 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:44 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair