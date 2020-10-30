By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central commons with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, and Emma Klaas. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Gary Spelbring Jr. arrived at 7:10 p.m. Absent: Justin Enfield.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on September 14, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $437,261.52. Receipts: taxes $5,722.37, penalties/interest $55.99, interest $53.03, other pupil $366.80; other $180.55, state fines $827.23, state aid $49,116.00, admission $2,826.00; annual $152.00; Title I $29,357.00; REAP $5,728.00; Coronavirus relief $80,550.00. Expenditures: $180,337.73. Balance, September 30, 2020: $431,858.76. CorTrust Savings balance, September 1, 2020: $50,421.08. Receipts: interest $12.71. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2020: $50,433.79.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $822,193.29. Receipts: taxes $434.42, penalties/interest $4.49, interest $95.08. Expenditures: $69,337.22. Balance, September 30, 2020: $753,390.06. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $257,633.08. Receipts: taxes $1,302.67, penalties/interest $13.48, interest $32.91, IDEA 611 $13,008.00; IDEA 619 $577.00. Expenditures: $15,443.61. Balance, September 30, 2020: $257,123.53.

Food Service Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $16,966.85. Receipts: interest $1.83, student meals $4,306.05, adult meals $208.00, ala carte $653.90, certification $80.50, federal reimbursement $2,042.51, rebates $33.00. Expenditures: $9,657.68. Balance, September 30, 2020: $14,634.96.

Enterprise Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $810.72. Receipts: preschool tuition $3,700.00. Expenditures: $4,265.30. Balance, September 30, 2020: $245.42.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, September 1, 2020: $75,243.33. Receipts: $5,242.82. Expenditures: $3,451.97. Balance, September 30, 2020: $77,034.18.

Scholarship Fund balance, September 1, 2020: $9,716.71. Receipts: interest $0.39. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2020: $9,717.10. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,717.10; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $136,760.11;

Special Education: $17,141.34;

Food Service: $7,928.56;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved:

GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, copies $161.05; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.78, five-year cylinder lease $185.95; Automatic Building Controls, annual fire alarm check $424.00, supply $30.00; Brooks Oil, 700 gallon gas $1,372.00, 917 gallon #2 diesel $1,491.04; Business Impact Group, football/basketball/volleyball face masks $1,414.46; CarQuest Auto, bus supply $651.55; Central Electric, September electricity $2,704.13; Chesterman Co., pop $66.41; Clayton’s Repair, repairs $511.88; Cole Paper, disinfectant $843.12; Conrad Repair, professional service $394.76; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Dauby’s Sport Center, girls basketball supply $196.00, volleyball supply $36.00; Dawson Construction, gravel $858.16; DIAL Corporation, membership $600.00; Direct Digital Control, heating system service $584.50; DSG, janitor supply $37.65; Farmers Elevator, janitor supply $14.78, bus barn supply $14.78; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, NCTE annual conference $175.00; Gopher, PE supplies $566.10; Hand2mind, washing charts/bags $189.83; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $229.81; Heartland Paper, sanitizing supply $2,008.86, janitor supply $2,497.99; Houghton Mifflin, colony workbooks $67.40, digital class $1,499.40;

[IMPREST FUND:

Kevin Ball, football referee/mileage $146.84; Shawna Baysinger, volleyball line judge $175.00; Kyle Bruinsma, football referee $125.00; Trevor Sprik, football referee $125.00; Jeremy Uecker, football chain $30.00; Rod Vermeulen, football chain $30.00; Lacey Lynn, volleyball referee $85.00; Perry Moody, football chain $30.00; Mike Ruth volleyball referee/mileage $216.20; Bill Schiefen, football referee $125.00; SFM Mutual Insurance, additional workman compensation $709.00; Eric Gerlach, volleyball referee $85.00; Janel Honke, volleyball referee $85.00; Carrie Howard, junior varsity/varsity volleyball clock $180.00; Nick Huntimer, volleyball referee/mileage $127.00; Lynne Calmus, volleyball referee/mileage $110.20; Cortrust Bank, distance hub $37.61; Trey Crigger, football referee $125.00; Candi Danek, football clock $30.00; Rich Danek, football clock $30.00; Dean Duxbury, volleyball referee $85.00];

Institutional Compliance Solutions, title IX training $299.00; K&D Busing, September sports bus service $1,777.27; Local Lumber & Supply, middle school floats supply $27.74; Make It Mine Designs, bus window $31.90; Menards, janitor supply $127.53, masks $8.97; Mid-Dakota Technologies, September tech support $150.00; The Pencil Grip, desk dividers $216.00; Popplers Music, beginner band supply $325.03; Sanborn Weekly Journal, office renewal $43.67; Santel Communications, phone $235.73; Savvas Learning Company, colony workbooks $108.38; Justin Siemsen, COVID supply $51.01; South Dakota Department of Health, nurse services $9.30; Staples, office supply $41.30; Teacher Direct, elementary supply $538.55; Town of Letcher, west nile spraying $100.00; USI Education, elementary supply $303.42; Mark VanOverschelde, water postage $26.35; Voyager Sopris Learning, dibels license $74.00; Walmart, tech supply $32.64, homecoming supply $43.97, masks $7.50, elementary supply $6.97.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Brain POP, 2 renewals $350.00; Cengage Learning, accounting textbooks $830.25; Commercial Interior Décor, hallway tiling $27,328.00; Dakota Pro Striping, back parking stripes $535.72; McGraw Hill, colony books $143.49; Popplers Music, piano cover $190.00; Starfall Education, school membership $270.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Riverside Insights, supply $907.45.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, process fees $496.53; Darrington Water Conditioning, September SS tank $24.00; Earthgrains Baking, bread $11.25; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $570.93; Reinhart Foodservice, food $5,181.70, supply $909.52; Walmart, food $11.15, supply $57.76; Woony Foods, food $58.87.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• End of the first quarter of school was October 16th;

• As of Thursday, October 15, 2020, the school does not have any positive cases of COVID-19 in the building (staff or student). They will continue to provide updates on this as we move forward;

• Along with the masks, sanitizers and partitions that have been implemented with funds allocated to the district, the board will also be purchasing new cafeteria tables to aid with distancing, classroom projectors for those that need replacing or installing in the first place, and some new computers where needed;

• Football and Volleyball seasons are winding towards post season play. If the Blackhawks host a home football playoff game, it will be in Wessington Springs this year, and at Sanborn Central next year;

• Thank you to Laura Conrad in getting the necessary paperwork in order so that the students can take advantage of the benefits of federally sponsored meals, for however long the program is sustained. This began on October 12th and will continue throughout the school year, or until the funding has run out;

• Many school districts have been making adjustments to the recommendations pertaining to potential contacts and the time associated with quarantining (many are moving away from the Department of Health recommended 14-day). The Board is not intending to move from the initial plan at this time. They have been working with the Sanborn County Task Force, including the Woonsocket School District, to maintain continuity. If any changes become necessary, they will visit this further and consider potential board action if deemed necessary. The Department of Education is offering COVID-19 tests to schools for internally testing. Board members will discuss their desire to participate or not. Siemsen is not in favor of any school official administering a test; and

• Siemsen thanked the office staff for recognizing “Boss’s Day” on Thursday. He appreciates their efforts and enjoyed the creative gift.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• Great Plains Zoo is presenting a mobile zoo for the PreK through eighth gradestudents; and

• Report Cards will go out on Friday, October 23.

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of Adriana Salas in the position of elementary teacher’s aide, at a rate of $11.95 per hour for the 2020/2021 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the contract of Jonathan Linke, in the position of FFA Co-Advisor $3,475.00 for the 2020/2021 school year.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:52 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair