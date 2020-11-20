By: admin

Published November 20, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 7:07 p.m. in the Sanborn Central commons with the following present: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen via phone, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Curtis Adams.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on October 20, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $431,858.76. Receipts: taxes $22,231.35, penalties/interest $93.51, interest $46.43, other pupil $10.03; other $151.00, state fines $1,076.38, state aid $49,116.00, admission $643.00; annual $228.00. Expenditures: $164,019.61. Balance, October 31, 2020: $341,434.85. CorTrust Savings balance, October 1, 2020: $50,433.79. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2020: $50,433.79.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $753,390.06. Receipts: taxes $1,607.78, penalties/interest $6.19, interest $98.22. Expenditures: $30,579.49. Balance, October 31, 2020: $724,522.76. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $257,123.53. Receipts: taxes $4,821.36, penalties/interest $18.58, interest $32.14. Expenditures: $18,048.79. Balance, October 31, 2020: $243,946.82.

Food Service Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $14,634.96. Receipts: interest $1.79, student meals $1,361.90, adult meals $374.25, ala carte $4,259.60, certification $149.94, federal reimbursement $4,659.41, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $1,132.50, miscellaneous revenue $3.00. Expenditures: $15,250.27. Balance, October 31, 2020: $11,327.08.

Enterprise Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $245.42. Receipts: preschool tuition $2,200.00. Expenditures: $3,964.55. Balance, October 31, 2020: $(1,519.13).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, October 1, 2020: $77,034.18. Receipts: $5,908.31. Expenditures: $5,601.28. Balance, October 31, 2020: $77,341.21.

Scholarship Fund balance, October 1, 2020: $9,717.10. Receipts: interest $0.40. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2020: $9,717.50. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,717.50; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $145,026.94;

Special Education: $17,518.16; Food Service: $8,428.34;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $33.85; Arctic Refrigeration, two door cooler repair $405.93; Brooks Oil, 1,215 gallon LP $1,093.50; Central Electric, October electricity $3,060.11; Chesterman Co., pop $81.22; Clayton’s Repair, repairs $340.92; Cole Paper, janitor supply $337.16, disinfectant $209.88, copier paper $1,131.00; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, to go containers $117.31, table/bins $110.23; Farmers Elevator, snow fence supply $46.59; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $55.93; Heartland Paper, sanitizing supply $120.00, janitor supply $161.84; Hoffman Digging/Well Repair, pump tanks $734.50, sewer system for concessions $4,224.35, winterize concessions $118.13;

[IMPREST FUND: Shawna Baysinger, volleyball line judge $175.00; Brianna Bohling, oral interp judge $120.00; Brookings NFL, virtual oral interp $20.00; Renee Farmer, oral interp judge $120.00; Region V music, junior high fee $50.00, high school fee $50.00; Tryce Slykhuis, fifth/sixth boys basketball referee $25.00; Marcy VanZee, volleyball referee/mileage $106.00; WHS, virtual oral interp $92.00; YHS, virtual oral interp $88.00; Craig Fonder, volleyball referee/mileage $106.00; Lennex High School, oral interp entry $46.00, oral interp judge $120.00; Tim McCain, fifth/sixth girls/boys basketball referee $50.00, volleyball clock $45.00];

Jostens, 2020 yearbook final payment $1,425.84; K&D Busing, October sports bus service $1,251.16; Mid-Dakota Technologies, October tech support $150.00; Plainsman, three-month renewal $49.01; Popplers Music, all-state chorus music $39.60; Premier Equipment, bus brakes $5,546.09; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Riverside Technologies, five computers $3,092.00; Santel Communications, phone $303.69; South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals Region 4, elementary/middle school principal membership $75.00; Staples, COVID supply $222.64, copier paper $142.45, Superintendent supply $27.79, chair mat reception area $195.12; Walmart, middle school supply $60.00, high school supply $80.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Speech mileage $27.72; Staples, ink $60.77.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Card Services, food $81.45; Darrington Water Conditioning, October SS tank $24.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $632.77; Reinhart Food Service, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $501.74, COVID supply $359.56, food $4,313.15, supply $101.53; Walmart, food $28.17, supply $55.11; Woony Foods, food $12.25.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• The school intends to have some form of winter concert. The school is exploring what that will look like, with several options being explored. There will not be a traditional program as it has been in the past (no Santa this year). Visitors will be allowed but it may be a more split grade-level production of a couple different times.

• Along these lines, the school is also discussing how to address hosting basketball games. They are considering some form of ticketing system that will control the number of spectators, specifically due to space issues in the concession area. The school will be looking at this with their conference schools, and a decision will be made closer to the start of the season.

• Fifth/sixth grade basketball has been completed.

• As a district, it has been moved to phase 2-Blue requiring all individuals in the building be masked with breaks granted where possible.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• Great Plains Zoo visited and brought four animals for Pre-K – eighth grade students to see. Groups were small and socially distant. All precautions were in place.

• Oral Interp is being conducted virtually.

• The Middle School Student Council presented Laura Conrad with $500 to go to the family of Sutton Senska.

• The school has two families in the district without Internet. They were given the information for the K12 connect program to get free Internet.

• Two staff members and one student have tested positive, with 30 individuals being close contacts.

Discussion Items:

• Authorized amount not to be exceeded for a skid loader by next month’s meeting.

• The board will be looking at granting a bonus to staff as a sign of gratitude for the work being done in this difficult time.

Old Business: None.

New Business: None.

Th next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:13 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair