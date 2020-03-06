By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in School

Students in Sanborn Central’s kindergarten, first grade, and second grade classes have been participating in the Organ Wise Guys program in recent weeks. Organ Wise Guys is an inspiring program that encourages students to take charge of their health. It includes fun Organ Wise Guys characters such as Calci M. Bone, Madame Muscle, Hardy Heart, and Sir Rebrum that bring the body to life for kids!

Diane Bechen, a Nutrition Assistant for SDSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Program (EFNEP), teaches the program. She will meet with each class (Kindergarten through second grade) six times for a half an hour each time. Students will learn how to “be smart from the inside out” with stories, discussion, and activities in this fun and educational program.

