Published February 28, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Ray Ohlrogge. Paul Larson was absent. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All in favor. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Foreman and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to hire Brian Woodruff at $15.00 an hour for the highway department. All ayes. Motion carried.

VARIANCE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to meet as a Board of Adjustment. Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, presented a variance request by Travis Coulthard for a side yard of twenty feet for a lean-to-addition for Lot 1 in E/2SE/4 29-107-62. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried.

CPR CERTIFICATION

Kathy Wingert, EMT, met with the board. The AED trainer needs to be replaced. Wingert also reported that it is a $5.00 charge to give a certification card to the students who have passed the CPR course. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to replace the AED Trainer and pay the $5.00 cost for certification. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

South Dakota State Treasurer, Return of Overpayment $10.64

Hauge Associates, Wage Garnish $305.16

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,386.15

Jonathan Kalb, Return of Taxes $6,219.68

South Dakota Department of Health, Quarterly Nurse Payment $1,335.52

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod and Preservation $128.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $56,003.12

A-Ox Welding Supply, Supplies $137.21

AmeriPride Services Inc., Laundry $187.24

Ashley K. Anson, Court Appointed Attorney $523.95

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $55.89

Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Tests $289.65

Julie Bebout, Cookies $50.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $54.44

Todd O. Brueske Construction, Repair Storm Drain $6,952.43

Central Electric Cooperative, Refund of Deposit $100.00

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $322.79

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $40.00

Express 2, Fuel $209.01

Farnams Genuine Parts Inc., Supplies $592.66

Fastenal Company, Supplies $120.93

Harmelink & Fox Law Office, Court Appointed Attorney $217.52

Neal Hiemstra, Expenses for Refresher Course $213.00

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $382.41

KO’s, Oil Change/Tire Rotation $191.65

Lake County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $675.00

Lewis & Clark Behavorial, BMI Intake $178.00

Little Falls Machine Inc., Supplies $1,354.41

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $89.15

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $425.40

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $202.14

Michael Todd & Co, Road Flares $312.39

Total Funds, Postage $2,000.00

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $3,134.71

Office Peeps, Supplies $108.44

Physicians Claims Company, Service Fee $89.87

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $21.88

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,087.70

South Dakota Department of Transportation, 20 Percent Share $16,058.95

South Dakota Federal Property Agency, Supplies $218.00

South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents, Registration for Short Course $375.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,040.00

Transource Truck & Equipment, Supplies/Repairs $1,499.87

Two Way Solutions, Supplies $184.98

United Laboratories, Supplies $342.22

Verizon, Water/Sewer $56.85

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts, Supplies $38.16

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Repairs $230.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $203.23

Yankton County Treasurer, Mental Illness Hearing $122.50

The board will convene in the 4-H Building to conduct the annual County/Township Meeting.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for March 3, 2020.

Diane LarsonSanborn County AuditorJeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County