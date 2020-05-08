By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present was Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Larson was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as corrected. All ayes. Motion carried.

SURPLUS AUCTION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the bid of Feistner Gravel & Excavation for $15,000 for the loader, $3,000 for the V-plow, and $200 for the Mercedes car. All ayes. Motion carried. The highway department will be purchasing a grapple for the loader for $8,600.00 with budgeted money.

CANCEL MEETING

Discussion was held on the regular meeting to be held on April 21st. Because of the COVID-19 virus, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to postpone the April 21st meeting and to give the auditor permission to pay any pertinent bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

COVID 19

Much discussion was held on courthouse protocol and absentee voting. The board is urging voters to do an absentee ballot by mail for the primary election. This would be for the safety of all staff, precinct workers, and the voters. Also the board is asking all establishments in Sanborn County to at least practice the social distancing of six feet apart and limit to ten people or less at one time.

TRANSFER FUNDS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded P. Larson, to transfer $13,453.00 from the General Fund to Emergency Management for the amount budgeted for the year 2020. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,963,876.75

Register of Deeds $1,615.02

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Towns, Townships, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Tax Distribution $112,500.41

First National Bank, Tax Liability $12,577.66

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $22,618.17

AFLAC, Insurance $1,121.76

AFLAC, Insurance $205.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,092.10

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $46.13

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $525.11

VSP, Insurance $224.61

Treasurer of Virginia, Wage Garnishment $230.16

Accounts Management Incorporated, Wage Garnishment $305.16

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $369.82

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.26

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,465.84

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $770.97

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $44.89

Sunlife Financial, Insurance $11.90

Grand Jury, Wages $343.68

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,675.79

A-OX Welding, Cylinders $58.51

A-OX Welding, Supplies $19.87

SYNCB/Amazon, Bench $320.00

Amazon, Supplies $210.60

AmeriPride, Mats, Mops, Towels $232.34

Jolene Anderson, Mileage $33.60

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards/Cell Phone $293.89

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $160.00

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply, Supplies $2,085.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $525.00

Brosz Engineering, Inc., Services and Fees $1,865.00

Butler Machinery, Supplies $2,973.19

CapFirst Equipment Finance, Equipment $27,976.80

Central Electric Co-op, Electricity $316.48

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $1,743.00

Colonial Research Chemical, Supplies $263.13

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Dakota Two Way, Supplies $17.50

Dash Medical Gloves, Supplies $68.54

State of South Dakota, Blood Tests $125.00

Express 2, Fuel $49.13

Marla Feistner, Supplies $49.95

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $579.45

Huron Plainsman, Publishing $202.20

Hwy 38 Towing, Towing $590.00

Mark Hatterhagen, Mental Illness Hearing $12.00

Larson & Nipe, Office Expense $1,250.00

Lucy Lewno, Mental Illness Hearing $132.25

Darcy Lockwood, Mental Illness Hearing $12.00

Lyle Signs Inc., Supplies $622.12

Blue Tarp Credit Services, Supplies $6.51

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $168.00

Mid American Research Chemical, Supplies $603.75

McLeods Printing, Supplies $107.60

Office Peeps, Supplies $1,168.94

Runnings, Supplies $13.47

Santel Communications, Phone/Internet $742.42

Santel Communications, Phone/Internet $293.64

Santa Cruz Gunlocks, Supplies $128.35

Schmit Ag, Equipment $1,500.00

South Dakota Public Assurance, Insurance $121.15

South Dakota Secretary of State, Voter Registration List $20.00

Josh Starzman, Supplies $21.26

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $942.07

Travis Coulthard, Supplies $31.29

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,040.00

Verizon, Utilities $64.47

Waste Management, Garbage $114.00

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $87.64

Xcel Energy, Electricity $252.29

March payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $5,540.77

Treasurer $5,660.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,645.14

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $5,337.05

Sheriff $12,726.66

Public Welfare $927.93

County Nurse $1,125.30

Ambulance $495.00

WIC $48.40

Extension Office $1,312.85

Weed $3,000.00

Drainage $195.20

Road and Bridge $27,836.39

E-911 $60.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The board will meet as a Board of Equalization on April 14, 2020. The regular meeting scheduled for April 21st will not be held. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be May 5th.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County