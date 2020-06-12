By: admin

Published June 12, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Paul Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant met with the board. Kogel presented quotes for the removal of five bridges. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the low quote of Todd Brueske Construction for $41,530.00. All ayes. Motion carried. The quote from Feistner Gravel and Excavation was over the $50,000 amount, so it would have to have gone through the bid process.

RESIGNATION

Tom Carda, Custodian, submitted his resignation effective December 31, 2020. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to regretfully accept the resignation and to thank Tom for his thirty years of service. All ayes. Motion carried.

CANVASS

The board canvassed the vote for the 2020 Primary Election.

SURPLUS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to declare the John Deere 425 riding lawn mower surplus. All ayes. Motion carried.

DRAINAGE

Jeff Larson, States Attorney; Bud Miller, Paula Linke, Gay Swenson, Jay Leibel, Attorney at Law; Darren Swenson, Doug Swenson, Paul Swenson, Dan Swenson, Gary Leistico, Attorney at Law; and Keith Macziewski met with the board to discuss Ditch 15. The attorneys will have further discussions on this.

STAFF

The staff met with the board to discuss procedure during the COVID-19 virus. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to follow the guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS & BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,756,008.21

Register of Deeds $1,222.50

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $21,847.18

AFLAC, Insurance $1,121.76

AFLAC, Insurance $205.58

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $8,143.42

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $46.13

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $525.11

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $109.16

VSP, Insurance $215.74

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $363.07

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.56

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $12,693.83

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $71.80

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $29.89

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $4,584.71

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnishment$305.97

Treasurer of Virginia, Wage Garnishment $115.08

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,357.89

A-Ox Welding, Cylinders $79.32

Advanced Drainage System, Supplies $10,590.00

AmeriPride Services, Mats, Mops, Towels $348.51

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $264.69

Beck Ace Hardware, Supplies $37.52

Boyer Ford Trucks, Supplies $121.62

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $9,985.44

Brosz Engineering, Hydraulic Services $1,025.00

Butler Machinery, Supplies $1,245.72

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $1,743.00

Colonial Research Chemical, Supplies $107.35

Den Herder Law Firm, Court Appointed Attorney $268.60

Election Systems & Software, Ballots $1,312.43

Express Stop, Fuel $36.00

Fed Ex, Shipping Fees $24.46

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $796.20

Galls LLC, Fingerprint Pads $40.67

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lyle Signs Inc., Signs $2,668.75

Mid American Research Chemical, Supplies $193.05

Menard’s, Supplies $25.51

Northwest Pipe Fittings Inc., Culverts $1,823.60

Office Peeps, Supplies $1,036.06

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Blood Tests $118.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, 20 Percent Share, $962.74

Skeeters, Food $39.30

United Laboratories, Supplies $889.58

Verizon, Cell Phone $40.01

Verizon Connect, Monitors $49.35

Woonsocket Community Center, Rent $200.00

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $93.00

Xcel Energy, Electricity $46.73

Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Service Fees $50.00

May payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $5,540.77

Treasurer $5,660.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,738.14

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $5,336.12

Sheriff $12,672.21

Public Welfare $927.93

County Nurse $1,022.45

Ambulance $405.00

WIC $48.40

Extension Office $1,234.20

Weed $3,216.11

Planning and Zoning $180.00

Road and Bridge $28,245.69

E-911 $60.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday June 16, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County