Published October 9, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, and Gary Blindauer. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Shortage of gravel was discussed. After much discussion, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to put a new motor in the 1991 GMC Pickup. All ayes. Motion carried. Quotes were received for Rip Rap installation on Bridge 56-168-197 and Bridge 56-171-230. The only quote received was from Feistner Gravel & Excavation for $12,500.00. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the quote. All ayes. Motion carried. Quotes were received for installation of culverts to replace bridges 56-204-010 and 56-192-030. The only quote received was from Feistner Gravel & Excavation for $32,000.00. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to accept the quote. All ayes. Motion carried.

BUDGET HEARING

10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing

Hearing no objections, the final adoption will be held on September 22, 2020.

PART-TIME EMPLOYEES

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to raise the part-time employees wage to $13.50 per hour starting September 1. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $21,181.66

AFLAC, Insurance $1,121.76

AFLAC, Insurance $205.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $7,802.20

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $46.13

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $525.11

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $139.05

VSP, Insurance $224.00

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $374.20

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.26

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,411.25

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $40.50

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Convention Registration $185.00

VSP, Insurance $61.84

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $3,817.25

AmeriPride Services, Mats, Mops, Towels $232.34

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $173.71

Brosz Engineering, Pipe Replacement $12,007.50

Dakota Two Way, Service/Supplies $2,018.60

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

Marla Feistner, Repairs $10,232.86

Electrical Engineering, Service Generator $502.25

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Pipe & Culvert Replacement $62,500.00

First National Bank Omaha, Postage $22.70

Galls LLC, Gun Lock $899.79

City of Huron, Teletype Service $770.00

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $70.00

Mid American Research Chemical, Supplies $44.03

McLeod’s Printing, Envelopes $124.90

Office Peeps, Supplies $2,136.80

Productivity Plus Account, Supplies $360.40

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $67.20

Sand Creek Trucking, Hauling Gravel $12,036.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, 20 Percent Share $26,107.59

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $44.48

Transource Truck & Equipment Inc., Supplies $1,956.72

Tremco Products Inc., Anti-Theft System $136.70

True North Steel, Supplies $17.10

United Laboratories, Supplies $1,328.50

Verizon, Cell Phone $40.01

Verizon Connect NWF Inc., Monitor Fee $48.57

Thomson Reuters-West, Law Books $747.00

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $97.63

Schmiedt Enterprises Inc., Supplies $89.11

Xcel Energy, Electricity $10.89

August payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $6,440.77

Treasurer $6,560.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,645.14

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $4,264.48

Sheriff $12,272.91

Public Welfare $321.36

Ambulance $985.00

Extension Office $1,942.05

Weed $3,000.00

Road and Bridge $26,042.82

E-911 $60.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. Due to the County Convention, the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Diane Larson Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County