Published October 16, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present was Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to correct the September 22 minutes from culverts on a township road on 396th Ave to read 401st Ave. All ayes. Motion carried. There was a typo error where the amount supplementing the drainage budget was $72,672.50 and should have been $71,672.50. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as corrected. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, for the highway, met with the board. Kogel presented an amendment to agreement number 614936 with FEMA. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the amendment. All ayes. Motion carried. Kogel also presented a Sub-Recipient Agreement between Sanborn County and the State of South Dakota for grant awards from the federal government. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve this agreement. All ayes. Motion carried.

BANK ACCOUNT

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to appoint Abby Mathis, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer to the bank account at First National Bank Omaha. All ayes. Motion carried.

PLAT

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to meet as a Board of Adjustment. All ayes. Motion carried. Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, and Jerome Evans presented a request for a conditional use permit for an unattached garage larger than 1,200 square feet at N30’ lot 8 & lot 9; Blk 11 OP Letcher. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the permit. All ayes. Motion carried.

Agapito Aviles presented a variance request to plat less than 10 acres for Aviles Outlot 1, a part of S/2SE/4 3-106-62. Plat consists of 3.03 acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried. Aviles also presented a plat described as Aviles Outlots 1 & 2 in S/2SE/4 3-106-62, Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried.

Joe Allum requested a variance for building a residence closer than twenty-five feet from the edge of the right-of-way at lots 13-17; Blk 15 OP Woonsocket. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried.

Farris presented three plat requests for Lori Huff. One request was for Lot 1 of Turner Farm First Addition in the NW/4 16-106-59, Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried. The second plat was for A Plat of Lot 1 of Huff’s First Addition in the SE/4 of 15-106-60, Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried. The third plat was A Plat of Tract 1 of Lori’s First Addition in E/2NW/4 15-106-60, Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried.

POOR LIEN

States Attorney Jeff Larson presented a request for a compromise on a poor lien for a resident. The resident is trying for a home loan for essential home repairs. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to satisfy the lien for the sum of $4,760.18. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,514,989.73

Register of Deeds $3,260.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $19,639.67

AFLAC, Insurance $1,121.76

AFLAC, Insurance $205.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,009.98

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $46.13

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $70.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $139.05

VSP, Insurance $211.32

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $380.95

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.26

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,941.24

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $50.17

VSP, Insurance $22.08

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,316.48

First National Bank, Tax Liability $27.45

A-Ox Welding, Cylinders $41.04

Van Veldhuizen Family LLC, Safety Shields $845.00

AmeriPride Services, Maps, Mops, Towels $348.51

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $172.88

AMG Radiology, Medical Care $42.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $6,840.00

Brooks Oil Company, Propane $5,143.34

Butler Machinery, Repairs $16,547.82

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $276.87

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $1,743.00

Dakota Alignment & Frame Service, Check & Straighten Frame $2,526.88

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Dakota Two Way, Labor $242.30

Dick’s Body Shop, Alignment $205.00

DMC Wear Parts LLC, Blades $4,800.00

Election Systems & Software, Ballots and Coding $877.67

Express 2, Fuel $154.86

Express Stop, Fuel $6.59

First National Bank Omaha, Fuel $21.40

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $836.85

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw $80.00

KO’s, Repairs $283.99

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,339.67

Diane Larson, Mileage $43.68

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $63.99

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $38.72

Mid American Research Chemical, Supplies $918.88

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $585.37

Miner County Auditor, E-911 $6,250.00

Nordstroms Automotive, Supplies $314.95

Northern Truck Equipment, Supplies $3,081.40

Office Peeps, Supplies $534.94

Thomas Burdick, Bat Proofing $2,500.00

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $73.92

Runnings Supply Inc., Supplies $78.93

Sanborn County Treasurer, Duplicate Plate $11.20

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,087.48

Audra Scheel, Travel Expense $434.38

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Percentage Share $21,129.05

South Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association, Ambulance Dues $300.00

Staples, Supplies $157.14

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $64.23

Transource Truck & Equip Inc., Supplies $3,409.40

True North Steel, Culverts $34,633.28

United Laboratories, Supplies $1,313.24

Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone $40.01

Waste Management, Garbage $114.00

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $93.83

Xcel Energy, Electricity $10.84

September payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $7,040.77

Treasurer $7,160.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,645.14

Assessor $5,950.10

Register of Deeds $3,943.12

Sheriff $12,754.11

Public Welfare $960.00

Ambulance $890.00

Extension Office $2,445.75

Weed $3,000.00

Drainage $180.00

Planning and Zoning $135.00

Road and Bridge $26,455.31

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

