Published October 30, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Ray Ohlrogge. Absent were Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer and Paul Larson. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as corrected. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant for the highway, met with the board. Crushing gravel and other road issues were discussed. The five-year plan was approved and accepted. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the offer in the amount of $49,019.57 from the insurance company for the trailer totaled in the train accident. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to switch to winter hours for the highway which are 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting November 9th. Motion carried.

211

David Stevens of 211 met with the board. Five years ago the county agreed to fund this service. They made a monetary five-year commitment. The State of South Dakota has agreed to fund this program. Mr. Stevens returned $1,653.75 to the county.

SUPPLEMENT BUDGETS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to supplement the drainage board for $5,200.00 for money received from John Christopher to help pay for cleaning of a ditch and to supplement $21,403.70 from contingency for cleaning ditches. Motion carried.

MUTUAL AID

Jason Coenen, Emergency Management Director, met with the board to present a Mutual Aid Agreement for the Intercounty Sharing of Resources During Emergencies or Disasters Within South Dakota Office of Emergency Management’s Region 6. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to enter into this agreement. Motion carried. Coenen related that Mark Reif and Erin Spencer will be volunteers with the Sheriff’s Office.

INSURANCE

Different agents presented health insurance options. A decision will be made at a later date.

BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod and Preservation $142.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $67,802.55

Towns, Townships, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Monthly Distribution $75,450.54

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit $27.56

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $382.82

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $54.32

Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Test $155.60

Beadle County Auditor, Share – Victims Advocate $1,137.50

Blue, Wheeler, & Banks, LLC, Court Appointed Attorney $421.94

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $1,668.77

Brosz Engineering Inc., Pipe Replacement $4,002.50

Central Electric Cooperative, Repair Light $106.88

Colonial Research Chemical, Sanitizer Wipes $185.65

William J. Cummins, Repairs $78.98

Dakota Two Way, Labor on Police Radio $523.25

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $120.00

Detco Industries Inc., Supplies $1,972.24

Crago Enterprise, Alignment $75.00

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Culvert $74,304.77

Wayne Feistner, Rock $336.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $438.54

Greenline Products, Supplies $2,394.00

Eddie Hoffman, Ditch Cleaning $433.56

Horizon Health Care, Physical $190.00

Hurd Alignment, Alignment $117.45

Innovative, Toner $404.44

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $195.54

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $862.78

Office Peeps, Supplies $370.18

Dayna Opsahl, Supplies $25.86

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $528.40

Quadient Finance, Postage $1,000.00

Mitchell Area Safehouse, Quarterly Support $170.12

Satellite Tracking, Blu Tag $107.25

Spencer Quarries, Travel Expense $1,479.84

Swenson Brothers, Cleaning Ditches $26,603.70

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,125.00

Verizon Connect, Monthly Fee $48.57

Waste Management, Garbage $78.00

Wise Imaging, Prisoner Care $1,090.93

Xcel Energy, Electricity $34.36

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. Because of the election on November 3rd, the next scheduled meeting will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County