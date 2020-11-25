By: admin

Published November 25, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, November 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were P. Larson and Blindauer. Absent were Ohlrogge and S. Larson. Auditor Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, met with the board. Gravel was discussed.

CORRECTED MINUTES FROM OCTOBER 6TH

The minutes from October 6, 2020, were wrong. They read that the county is in an agreement with FEMA, and it should read South Dakota DOT. Motion by Blindauer, second by P. Larson, to amend the minutes to make the correction, that we are in an agreement with South Dakota DOT. Motion carried.

WEED BOARD

Annual Weed Board meeting will take place at the next meeting.

AFLAC

Casey Miller could not be present.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Don Hammond and Spencer Dockter from Brosz Engineering were present to report to the board regarding their current bridge inspection report.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following liquor licenses:

John Doren – Retail (On-Sale) Liquor and Package (Off Sale) Liquor – DBA/Doren’s Bar;

Country Pumper – Retail (On-Sale) Wine – Louise Alt;

Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Register of Deeds $2,492.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Modification and Preservation $146.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $59,507.63

Towns, Townships, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Monthly Distribution $1,336,461.58

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $146.97

Department of Animal Services, Redbooks $156.25

Aramark, Rugs $116.17

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $54.30

Archeology Lab, Research for Bridge $1,675.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $3,200.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $592.15

Brosz Engineering Inc., Hydraulic Design $550.00

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $255.20

City of Woonsocket, Water/Sewer $99.31

Dakota Two Way, Radio Repairs $523.25

Diane Larson, Mileage $63.00

Greenline Products, Supplies $2,394.00

Growmark Inc., Supplies $441.10

Hillyard/Sioux Falls, Supplies $131.32

Kibble Equipment, Rental of John Deere Tractor $5,910.00

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $310.50

McLeods Printing & Supply, Seals $67.80

Northern Truck Equipment, Snowplow Light $372.90

Office Peeps, Supplies $3,715.35

PCC, Ambulance Service Fee $148.31

PSC Mobile, Supplies $5,800.00

Ramkota Hotel, Travel Expense $154.00

Runnings Supply Inc., Supplies $79.95

Satellite Tracking, Tracking Devices $100.75

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Dues $75.00

Skeeters Bar & Grill, Food $38.90

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $2,172.33

The Road Guy Construction, Sealing $255,520.00

True North Steel, Supplies $18,542.52

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts, Supplies $1,782.38

Woony Foods, Supplies $141.20

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County