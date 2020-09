By: admin

Published September 1, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Adjusting for the pandemic, the State 4-H Horse Show was held at the Heartland Arena in Huron on Aug. 29 and 30. While a few events were dropped, the majority of the show was able to successfully be held. Competing from Sanborn County were Avery Miller, Cannon Zoss, Delaney Zoss and Bailey Feistner, and every one of them brought home at least one award in their division.

…Read the results and see an additional photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!