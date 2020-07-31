By: admin

From July 22-26, several Sanborn County 4-Hers traveled to Huron for the South Dakota Summer Spotlight. Most of them brought home some wonderful placings for the animals they showed and for their hard work in preparing for the show.

The results are as follows:

Cooper Goldammer – fourth in class in Crossbred Gilt and fifth in class in Hereford Gilt;

Emmitt Feistner – third in class in Breeding Doe and sixth in class in Duroc Breeding Gilt (Dory);

Henry Feistner – Reserve Champion Market Gilt (Fatty Patty);

Ramsey Fouberg – second in class in Percentage Simmental Heifer;

Hudson Fouberg – second in class in Crossbred Heifer;

Ramsey and Hudson also exhibited third in class in Purebred Heifer, fourth in class in Crossbred Steer and second in class in Crossbred Steer;

Memphis Moody – second in class in Hereford Show (Margret Sprinkles);

Teagen Moody – Reserve Champion as Angus Jr. Showman and third in class in Angus (Mr. B);

Delaney Zoss – fifth overall Wether Doe, third overall Jr. Goat Showman, fourth in class in Wether Goat and she also exhibited four lambs;

Cannon and Cain Zoss also showed lambs;

Shea Bechen – third in class in Spot Barrow (Porkchop);

Sury Bechen – eighth in class in Crossbred (Blu);

Oaklyn Plamp – Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer, Reserve Champion Angus Heifer, Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow and fourth overall Market Barrow;

Ellie Evans – third in class in Wether Goat;

Parker Ettswold also showed sheep.

