Published May 15, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

At their May 5 meeting, the Sanborn County Commissioners passed a resolution presented by Auditor Diane Larson to combine precincts and have one location for the primary election on Tuesday, June 2.

Because of the dangers associated with COVID-19, it has been very difficult for the Sanborn County Auditor’s office to obtain election workers, so they are asking all voters in Sanborn County in all precincts to vote at the Woonsocket Community Center, located at the north end of Woonsocket’s Dumont Ave. (Main Street).

The decision to designate just one polling place for the entire county stems entirely from the commissioners trying to limit exposure to COVID-19. The state is encouraging people to submit absentee ballots, which is also to help limit exposure to the virus.

If anyone has any questions, they are asked to contact the Sanborn County Auditor’s Office at 796-4513.