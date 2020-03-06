SC/W FFA chapter celebrates FFA Week

Published March 6, 2020, in Headline News, School

Elsie Klaas, right, brought her uncle’s FFA jacket to school for FFA Week last week. While watching the Ag Olympics competition, she and her classmate and friend, Carlee Spelbring, left, put it on together. The name Allen Amick is stitched on the jacket, but it was reported that Elsie’s Uncle Vern had also worn the jacket.

Last week, Feb. 24-28, was National FFA Week. FFA members from both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket schools worked together to organize and implement activities throughout the week. 

The days of the week were designated as Monday – comfy clothes day, Tuesday – western day, Wednesday – hat day, Thursday – FFA shirt/blue and gold day, and Friday – I hate winter day. 

The FFA provided donuts to all the kids who wanted one on Thursday morning, and they delivered them to local businesses and groups who have shown support to the SC/W FFA chapter all year. 

Activities culminated on Thursday afternoon with a friendly competition in Ag Olympics in the Sanborn Central gym. Woonsocket’s students in grades seven through 12 were bussed over so they could also compete. They had wooden horse races, pen the pig races and a partner-pose competition. 

For the entire week, the SCW FFA chapter collected food for the Sanborn County Food Pantry. By the end of the week, they collected over 600 food items between both schools.

