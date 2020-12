By: admin

Published December 18, 2020, in Area News, Artesian

Hegg Insurance of Woonsocket along with Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County announce Katie Schmit of Artesian as the recipient of the $500 SDAMIC educational scholarship. She is one of four recipients whose parents are insured with a SDAMIC insurance company. Katie’s parents are Bob and Brenda Schmit.

