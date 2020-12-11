By: admin

On Nov. 16, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA Chapter competed in the first round of the District 4 Leadership Development Events (LDEs) via Zoom.

For the Prepared Public Speaking LDE, students write and deliver a six to eight-minute speech. Students research a current agriculture-related topic and then put together a creative, informative six to eight minute speech. The speech is then presented to a panel of judges, who score the student based on the speech’s content, composition and delivery.

The purpose of the Ag Broadcasting / Journalism LDE is to foster an understanding and to create an interest in the fields of agriculture and broadcast journalism. Participants are given actual radio copy and then given 30 minutes to prepare to give a four to five minute radio broadcast as a farm director or reporter for a radio station. Bailey Feistner placed second in the Ag Broadcasting LDE and will be competing at the State LDE competition in December.

During the Parliamentary Procedure LDE, participants are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law and their ability to present logical, realistic and convincing debate and motions. The contest also includes a written exam. Members of the Parliamentary Procedure team were Maddie Schmiedt, Morgan Schmiedt, Cassidy Slykhuis, Casady Dean, Brooklyn Johnson and Kailynn Eggleston.

The following FFA members interviewed for a District Officer position: Dilyn Brooks, Casady Dean, Bailey Feistner and Brady Larson. Feistner was elected to the District 4 Officer Team in the Student Advisor position.

The second round of District 4 LDEs were held on Nov. 30 via Zoom.

In the Ag Sales LDE, students work as a team to collaboratively build a sales plan and demonstrate skills in customer relations. This year’s contest focused on mineral products for beef cattle. The contest includes a group presentation, an individual sales activity and a written exam.

In the Extemporaneous Speaking LDE, students showcase their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time. During this event, participants receive a topic of their speech and have 30 minutes to prepare using up to five resources. Participants then present a four to six-minute speech on their topic to a panel of judges, followed by questions.

In the Employability Skills LDE, students submit a cover letter and resume; complete an application and a telephone interview; and participate in a preliminary face–to–face interview. Students also experience a networking activity that could include an elevator pitch, a meal function or participating at a trade show event and receive a telephone offer where they negotiate for their job opportunity.

