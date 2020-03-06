By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Alexandria to go up against the Hanson Beaverettes in a Region 4 game. Unfortunately, the Lady Blackhawks came home with a loss and an end to their season for the year. The final score for the game was Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40, Hanson 57.

The Lady Blackhawks were led by Trista White with 11 points and two steals. Mariah Jost notched eight points and two steals. Brooke Doering dished out seven points and five rebounds, and Taryn Ziebart helped out with six points.

The SCW ladies end their season with a record of 11-10. They finished strong with five straight wins to end their regular season play, and Hanson had to work hard for their win last Tuesday night. They are a young team with two sophomores starting and two more getting a lot of time off the bench, so SCW will continue to see progress as those girls gain experience.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!