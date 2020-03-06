SCW girls’ basketball season comes to an end

By:
Published March 6, 2020, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Alexandria to go up against the Hanson Beaverettes in a Region 4 game. Unfortunately, the Lady Blackhawks came home with a loss and an end to their season for the year. The final score for the game was Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40, Hanson 57.

The Lady Blackhawks were led by Trista White with 11 points and two steals. Mariah Jost notched eight points and two steals. Brooke Doering dished out seven points and five rebounds, and Taryn Ziebart helped out with six points.

The SCW ladies end their season with a record of 11-10. They finished strong with five straight wins to end their regular season play, and Hanson had to work hard for their win last Tuesday night. They are a young team with two sophomores starting and two more getting a lot of time off the bench, so SCW will continue to see progress as those girls gain experience. 

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 9, 2020, 3:36 am
    Flurries
    31°F
    real feel: 17°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 16 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 